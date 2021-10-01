Clare Connor succeeds Kumar Sangakkara to become first female president at MCC

Former England captain Clare Connor, the England and Wales Cricket Board's managing director of women's cricket, will become the first female president in the club's 234-year history after taking over from Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara. Conor was made an Honorary Life Member of MCC in 2009.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the world’s most active cricket club, have appointed Clare Connor as their new President. The former England captain will become the first female President in the Club’s 234-year history when she takes over the position from former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

Connor’s nomination was announced by former MCC president Kumar Sangakkara at the 2020 Annual General Meeting. Earlier, Sangakkara’s term was extended to two years because of Covid-19. Sangakkara became the first non-British President of MCC when he took the office on October 1, 2019.

Connor, who is currently the ECB’s Managing Director of Women’s Cricket, was made an Honorary Life Member of MCC in 2009.

Speaking on her appointment, Connor stated that she is thankful to Kumar Sangakkara for putting his faith in her.

“I am truly honoured to be MCC President and would like to thank Kumar Sangakkara for putting his faith in me to deliver this enormously important role, for the good of the sport I have loved all my life”, said Connor in an official release by MCC.

Clare Connor will begin her duties as the new MCC President on Friday, 1 October. Connor stated that she is hopeful of investing her experience in the well-being of MCC.

"I will try to bring my range of experiences from the dressing room and the boardroom to support, influence and work alongside the Club’s leadership and committees over the next 12 months. I am really looking forward to being part of the MCC team,” said Connor.

Connor made her debut for England in 1995 and took over the captaincy in 2000 before her retirement in 2006. The former England captain has scored 1604 runs and clinched 104 wickets from 111 matches in international cricket.