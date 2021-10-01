Ashes 2021 | The Ashes are going ahead, whether Joe Root is here or not, asserts Tim Paine

Today at 1:21 PM
The skipper of the Australia Test team, Tim Paine has said that the Ashes will be played with or without the presence of Joe Root. England skipper Joe Root and his team have expressed doubt over the Ashes tour due to bubble fatigue and strict Covid protocols in Australia.
The Ashes series between Australia and England is scheduled to start from December 8 in Australia. Covid protocols on Australian soil are strict and that is one of the reasons behind England cricketers being reluctant to travel to the country for the Ashes. There are reports that England players have raised doubts over the series due to bubble fatigue and also there is a possibility that their families will not be able to travel with them due to strict Covid protocols in the country. Reflecting on the situation, Australia skipper Tim Paine has said that the series will happen according to the schedule but it is the players’ choice whether they want to participate or not.
“The Ashes are going ahead. The first test is on Dec. 8 — whether Joe is here or not,” Paine stated to radio station SEN Hobart. “It’ll be worked out above us and then they’ll have a choice whether to get on that plane or not.No one is forcing any England player to come. That’s the beauty of the world we live in — you have a choice. If you don’t want to come, don’t come,” he further added.
Currently, the cricket boards of two countries are negotiating on travel conditions and whether the families of the players can come to the country along with them. Australia has caps on international arrivals plus there is a 14-day hotel quarantine period that is to be served even if a person is fully vaccinated, Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has said on Twitter that the players should not tour Australia for the Ashes if they are placed under any restrictions. Sharing his views on this whole scenario Tim Paine has opined that Pietersen has not spoken on the player’s behalf and he should leave the decision regarding the Ashes to players.
“If you want to know anything on any topic in the world, you just ask Kevin Pietersen. He is an expert on everything. We have not heard one England player come out and say they will not be coming. I think it‘s been beaten up and people like Kevin like to get themselves a little bit of exposure in the media,” he concluded.
