Ashes 2021 | The Ashes are going ahead, whether Joe Root is here or not, asserts Tim Paine

The Ashes series between Australia and England is scheduled to start from December 8 in Australia. Covid protocols on Australian soil are strict and that is one of the reasons behind England cricketers being reluctant to travel to the country for the Ashes. There are reports that England players have raised doubts over the series due to bubble fatigue and also there is a possibility that their families will not be able to travel with them due to strict Covid protocols in the country. Reflecting on the situation, Australia skipper Tim Paine has said that the series will happen according to the schedule but it is the players’ choice whether they want to participate or not.