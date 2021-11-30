PAK vs BAN | Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed back in the squad for second Test against Pakistan

Today at 7:13 PM
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Taskin Ahmed have returned to the squad for the second Test of the two-match series against Pakistan. Also, their opener Mohammad Naim Sheikh has received a maiden call-up to the Test squad for the second Test starting from December 4 in Dhaka.
Bangladesh suffered defeat in the first Test match of the two-match Test series at Chattogram. They scored 330 runs in the first innings, while Pakistan fell 44 runs short of the first innings total despite opener Abid Ali scoring 133 runs.
Bangladesh set a target of 202 runs for Pakistan which they chased easily and won the fixture by eight wickets taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Liton Das was impressive for Bangladesh while Abid Ali was the leading run-scorer for Pakistan. Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali both picked seven wickets in the match and played a vital role in the victory.
Now for the second Test, Bangladesh have announced their squad and will look forward to level the series. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Taskin Ahmed have returned to the squad. Also, opener Mohammad Naim Sheikh received a maiden call-up to the Test squad. Shakib missed the first Test as he failed to recover from the hamstring injury before the Chattogram Test
The final Test of the series will begin on December 4 in Dhaka.
