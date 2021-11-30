IPL 2022 retentions | List of players retained by each IPL team

Today at 10:29 PM
The full list of retained players for the existing eight IPL franchises was confirmed officially on Tuesday, November 30.Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have kept Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have let go 2016 IPL winning captain David Warner
The IPL 2022 is set to be a 10-team affair, with the two new unnamed franchise based in Lucknow and Ahmedabad respectively, set to participate in the upcoming edition. The IPL governing body had announced a Rs 90 crore bracket for the mega auction to be held ahead of the season, with the existing eight franchises allowed to retain a maximum of four players with different retention slabs.
There were quite a few interesting choices made by the franchises in terms of player retentions, as revealed on Tuesday.
A suprising decision by RCB was not to retain their purple cap holder Harshal Patel or spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Also SRH not retaining Rashid Khan was a surprsing move but Abdul Samad and Umran Malik were their interesting choices.
Some notable retention of youngsters include Venkatesh Iyer for KKR, Arshadeep Singh for PBKS and Umran Malik for SRH.
List of players retained by each team ahead of IPL 2022 auctions
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad
Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine
Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard
Punjab Kings (PBKS): Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj
