IND vs SA | South Africa promises secure bio-bubble for Team India amid covid-19 Omicron scare, appreciates BCCI for continuing ‘A’ tour

South Africa has promised a fully Bio-secure environment for the Indian team for their upcoming tour amid fears of the Covid-19 Omicron variant. The foreign ministry also praised BCCI for allowing the India A team to continue their series despite of the Omicron variant cases in the country.

The Indian team is scheduled to tour South Africa for three Tests starting from December 17, followed by as many ODIs and four T20I fixtures. The team is scheduled to land in South Africa by December 9, but the recent emergence of a new variant of Covid-19, named Omicron, in the country has raised some concerns. The situation has led to several countries implementing travel restrictions.

Recently, the ODI series between Nethelands and South Africa was postponed as a precautionarty measure with covid-19 fears.

Considering the concerns over the series between these two countries, South Africa has promised a fully bio-secure environment and has assured that all necessary precautions to ensure health and safety of everyone will be taken

"South Africa will take all precautions necessary to ensure the health and safety of the Indian teams. A full Bio-secure environment will be established around both the South African and Indian 'A' Teams as well as the two National Teams," a statement from country’s foreign ministry read.

India A are currently on tour of South Africa and are playing their second unofficial Test against the SA A team at Bloemfontein. The tour has continued despite what has been going around.

“India’s decision to show solidarity by choosing to continue with the tour of the Indian ‘A’ Team stands in contrast with a number of countries who have decided to close their borders and to restrict travel from Southern Africa…,” the statement added.

South Africa was banned from international cricket by the International Cricket Council in 1970 due to the apartheid policy of South Africa government. The country was readmitted to the sport in 1991 and India became the first country to host them after their comeback to international cricket.

The statement also read that India’s tour to South Africa marks 30th anniversary of South Africa’s readmission to international cricket and the occasion will be celebrated by a commemorative event on January 2.

"The tour of the Indian National Team marks the 30th anniversary of South Africa's readmission to international cricket," the ministry statement read. "The anniversary will be celebrated by a commemorative event that will take place on January 2, 2022 in Cape Town. This event will also serve to highlight the strong ties between South Africa and India, which is once again demonstrated by the tour of the two Indian teams."