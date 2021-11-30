IND vs NZ | Was inspired by Harbhajan Singh’s famous spell against Australia in 2001, says Ravichandran Ashwin

After Ravichandran Ashwin became India’s third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, the off-spinner revealed that he was inspired by Harbhajan Singh’s famous spell against Australia in Kolkata in 2001. Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan’s tally of 417 wickets during the final day of the Kanpur Test.

The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand in Kanpur ended in a draw, and Ravichandran Ashwin surpassing Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 417 wickets to become India’s third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format, was one of the major highlights of the final day's play.

Ashwin put the New Zealand batsmen under pressure with three wickets each in both innings of the Test. The off-spinner, playing in his 80th Test match drew level with Harbhajan Singh when he scalped the wicket of Will Young on Day 4. During the final day, Ashwin castled Tom Latham, and surpassed the Turbanator, and later dismissed Tom Blundell in the final session to claim his 419th Test wicket, which is bettered only by legendary Kapil Dev (434), and Anil Kumble (619).

After the match, Ashwin revealed how he was more of a batsman during his initial days in cricket, but was inspired by Harbhajan Singh’s famous spell against Australia in the 2001 Kolkata Test, and became an off-spin bowler.

Harbhajan had bagged India's first ever hat-trick on Day 1 of the historic Test, and bagged six wickets on the final day to power India to an epic win. In the next Test in Chennai, bagged 15 wickets across two innings, and hit the winning runs as India completed a 2-1 series win. He had bagged a staggering 32 wickets at 17.03 in the three Tests.

"These are numbers that are just happening because of the effort I have been putting in. I am trying to enjoy my game. I am not worried about what number I am surpassing, it is a wonderful milestone. When Harbhajan Singh bowled that famous spell against Australia in 2001, I did not think I would be an off-spinner one day," Ashwin told teammate Shreyas Iyer in a video posted on bcci.tv.

"I was inspired by him and here I am. Actually, I was more of a batter, and a lot of people know this story. After that 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, I decided to take up spin bowling. That's how I started, I have been on my action for a while, don't know whether I can copy Harbhajan's style now."

Brilliant spells from Ravindra Jadeja (4/40) and Ashwin in the second innings helped India inch closer to a win in Kanpur, but debutant Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel fought hard in the final session and helped New Zealand earn a draw.

Reflecting on the match result, Ashwin stated that it was very tough to get over the final outcome from the first Test. The off-spinner also recalled that he had claimed his 200th Test wicket on the same ground (dismissing Kane Williamson leg-before in 2016).

"It is still sinking in, the fact that we could not win, we were so close yet so far. Tough thing to get over for me, it happened once in Jamaica. It takes some time for me as a bowler, it just did not happen today," said Ashwin.

"I mean it is a matter of pride. You play for India, I had my 200th wicket on the same ground and now I surpassed Harbhajan Singh's tally on this ground. I had not played the last Test in Christchurch before the COVID-19 pandemic, god has been kind and I have been able to turn it around."