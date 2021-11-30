IND vs NZ | Not worried about Ajinkya Rahane’s form, says Rahul Dravid

After the first Test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw, Rahul Dravid has stated that the team management is not worried about Ajinkya Rahane’s form, but would like him to score more runs. Rahane could manage only scores of 35 and 4 in both innings respectively in the Kanpur Test.

India and New Zealand locked horns in the first Test of the two-match series, and the fixture ended in a draw as the Black Caps saved the game with just one wicket in hand after stubborn resistance from Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel. Indian spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant spells almost confirmed India’s win in the first Test, but a stonewalling effort from Rachin, who scored an unbeaten 18 off 91 balls, and the last man, Ajaz Patel guided New Zealand to a draw in the first Test match.

India’s biggest positives of the match were the stellar performance of debutant Shreyas Iyer, and the spinners who put New Zealand batsmen under pressure. Iyer became the first Indian batsman to score a hundred and a half-century on his debut Test match. However, the poor run of India’s stand-in captain, Ajinkya Rahane continued, and the batsman could score only scores of 35 and 4 in the Kanpur Test.

Rahane last scored a century against Australia in December 2020, and since then the middle-order batsman has notched up only two half-centuries for Team India. The right-hand batsman is having a drought for runs, and his average throughout the 12 matches this year is below 20.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid has stated that the team management is not worried about Rahane’s form, but would like to see him scoring more runs in the upcoming matches. The India head coach also stated that Rahane has done well for India in the past, and it is just a matter of a game for him to get back to form.

"I mean you don't get worried. Of course, you would like more runs from Ajinkya, he would like to score more runs.

"He is a quality player and he has done well for India in the past. He is one of those guys who has quality and experience and it's a matter of a game when he would like to turn it around and he knows that and we know that," Dravid said at the post-match media conference

Shreyas Iyer was adjudged Man of the match for his brilliant performance with the bat, and experts and fans have already stated that it is impossible to drop the middle-order batsman from India’s playing XI for the second Test in Mumbai. Virat Kohli will join the squad for the crucial match of the two-match Test series, and one of the players from India’s playing XI in the Kanpur Test will have to make way for the Indian captain.

Speaking on India’s playing XI for the second Test match, Dravid stated that the decision will be taken after Kohli joins the squad.

"Look, we haven't decided what will be our playing XI and it's too early. At least, today our focus was on this game and when we go to Mumbai, we will assess the conditions and check people's fitness. Virat Kohli will join us so we have to discuss with him also and then take a decision," he side-stepped the question.

The second Test match between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin on December 3 in Mumbai.