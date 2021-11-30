IND vs NZ | Not sure whether to credit New Zealand or call India unlucky, says Inzamam-ul-Haq on drawn Kanpur Test

Inzamam-ul-Haq wondered whether to credit New Zealand or call India unlucky, after the first India-New Zealand Test in Kanpur ended in a draw on Monday. The former Pakistan captain added that it was a disappointing result for India, as their bowlers allowed the visitors to bat through the final day.

The first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur turned out to be an exciting battle, as it ended in a draw after a tough resistance from New Zealand's lower-order during the final session of fifth day's play. New Zealand were on 4/1 going into Day 5 while chasing 284, and the Indian bowlers were required to pick nine wickets on Day 5, but they fell one wicket short.

New Zealand had a great start to the day as Tom Latham and their nightwatchman, William Somerville partnered for a 76-run stand before the latter fell to Umesh Yadav first ball after lunch, thanks to a spectacular catch from Shubman Gill. Latham fell soon after notching up his second half-century of the game, which proved to be a major breakthrough for the hosts.

India needed six wickets in the final session, and they had bagged five, before debutant Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel helped New Zealand to draw the Test match, playing 52 balls between them for the final wicket.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said that he was not sure whether to credit New Zealand or call India unlucky after the result. He lauded New Zealand for putting a combined effort to bat throughout the final day.

“Not sure whether we should give credit to New Zealand or call India unlucky," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel. "It was clear even yesterday that New Zealand cannot win the match because they wouldn't have been able to chase down the score (of 284). I feel New Zealand should be given credit for batting through the day on this pitch. I was, however, anticipating that there would be some wear and tear on the fifth day and that the likes of [Ravindra] Jadeja and [Axar] Patel would not let the batsmen play because the ball would spin.

“New Zealand should be commended because apart from [Kane] Williamson, they do not have a star batter in their ranks. But they all put their hands up and put in a combined effort. It's not that one person made a big score and continued to hold one end. Whoever came out to bat performed their duty very ably. They would have been told in the dressing room that they need to spend a lot of time in the middle and not chase after the total."

Inzamam said that it was disappointing that the Indian bowlers allowed the opposition to bat through the Day 5, and added that the match should have finished in the first two sessions.

“On the other hand, this is a disappointment for India," he said. "I didn't think New Zealand would have bat through Day 5 against this Indian bowling attack. India should have bowled them out. Jadeja bowled well for his four wickets but I expected a lot more from all of them.I truly believe that the match should have finished within the first two sessions."