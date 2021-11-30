IND vs NZ | It’s the kind of stuff you dream about as a kid, says Rachin Ravindra after debut heroics

After playing a heroic knock and a match-saving partnership with Ajaz Patel on his Test debut in Kanpur against India, Rachin Ravindra has stated that it was the kind of stuff one dreams about as a kid. Ravindra scored an unbeaten 18 off 91, and helped New Zealand secure a draw on a tense final day.

The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand ended in a draw in Kanpur after a brilliant batting resistance from the Blackaps in their second innings. Rachin Ravindra, who scored an unbeaten 18 off 91, and Ajaz Patel (2* off 23), together consumed 8.4 overs after the fall of the ninth wicket to help New Zealand save the game.

Rachin, who has so far played six T20Is for New Zealand, received his Test cap ahead of the first Test against India. The all-rounder could not scalp any wicket on his debut Test match, but made a mark with great display of patience against the Indian bowlers on a fifth day wicket.

Reflecting on his match-saving knock in the second innings, Ravindra stated that it was the stuff you dream about as a kid, and that such Test matches produce heroes and idols.

"It was a pretty incredible moment I think, taking in the crowd and how loud they were and all the fielders around the bat. It's the kind of stuff you dream about as a kid. You watch test matches like that and that's where your heroes and your idols are made," he said in conversation with Ajaz in a video shared by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

"It's the stuff of dreams being able to take in the crowd. I know my process, I have done my training and I backed myself to do this. It was like a big relief, I was thinking ball after ball, ball after ball, 'how many overs to go' and obviously a big relief."

The 22-year-old also expressed his delight in sharing the dressing room with New Zealand star batsmen, skipper Kane Willaimson and Ross Taylor.

“It was amazing and seeing those guys like Kane and Ross (Taylor) come up to me and talking about it was amazing, guys who I’ve idolised and seen playing cricket a long time,” he said.

“To be able to share a changing room with them and chat about the game to them was amazing. Kane also mentioned it, not many teams lose the toss and are able to steal a draw (in India).”

As the teams gear up for the second Test in Mumbai, beginning December 3, Ravindra said that it was important for the players to enjoy the moments from the last five days.

"As we move forward towards the next game, it's important we enjoy whatever happened in the last five days," he said.