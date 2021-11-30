IND vs NZ | Fascinating to see how Ravindra Jadeja gets preferred over Ravichandran Ashwin in Tests, says Daniel Vettori

After Ravichandran Ashwin became India’s third-highest wicket-taker in Tests surpassing the great Harbhajan Singh, Daniel Vettori expressed his surprise over Ravindra Jadeja getting preferred over the off-spinner in India's XI overseas. Vettori further added that the 35-year-old is "far from done".

The first Test match between India and New Zealand in Kanpur ended in a draw, after a brilliant rear-guard partnership between debutant Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel for the New Zealand's final wicket on Day 5. Indian spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant spells gave India a glimmer of hope, but the New Zealand lower-order batsmen put on a great fight against the hosts, and guided their side to a draw.

Ravichandran Ashwin was once again India's go-to man, and on the final day of the first Test match in Kanpur, the off-spinner surpassed Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 417 wickets to become the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests for India. Ashwin returned 3/35 in the second innings, and now has 419 wickets to his name, which is bettered only by legendary Kapil Dev (434), and Anil Kumble (619).

Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori, expressed his fascination over the Indian management preferring Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Ashwin. The 35-year-old was repeatedly snubbed from India’s playing XI during their tour of England earlier this year.

"All this while he is one of the best spinners for India and in world cricket, he regularly gets dropped. It is fascinating to sit back and see a guy who averages over five wickets in a Test and is a consistent match winner gets left out of the team, and how Jadeja gets preferred over him. But he keeps coming back. He is far from done," Vettori said on ESPNCricinfo.

The former New Zealand captain further added that Ashwin is a reliable bowler for India, particularly in home conditions.

"I think for someone who has been so dominant in so many different scenarios for India," Vettori said. "He is so reliable particularly in home conditions. The pace at which he takes wickets is phenomenal. The way he has evolved… his variations… the bowler that he was to the bowler that he has become. He is always learning, always trying to get better."

The second Test match between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin on Friday, December 3 in Mumbai.