IND vs NZ | It is a phenomenal achievement, says Rahul Dravid on Ravichandran Ashwin’s Test feat

After Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 417 Test wickets during the final day of the Kanpur Test, Rahul Dravid has stated that it is a phenomenal achievement by the off-spinner. The India head coach further added that Ashwin has been an absolute match-winner for the team.

The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand ended in a draw in Kanpur after a brilliant batting resistance from the visitors at the end of the innings. Rachin Ravindra, who scored an unbeaten 18 off 91 balls, and Ajaz Patel (2 not out off 23 balls) together consumed 8.4 overs after the fall of the ninth wicket to guide New Zealand to a draw in the first Test match.

However, the brilliant knocks from Shreyas Iyer on his debut Test match, and Ravichandran Ashwin’s were the biggest positives for India. Iyer scored 105 and 65 in the first and second innings respectively, and became the first Indian batsman to score a hundred and fifty on the debut Test match. Whereas, Ashwin clinched the wicket of Tom Latham on the final day of the Kanpur Test to surpass Harbhajan Singh's 417-wicket tally and became India's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests after the legendary Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev. Ashwin scalped three wickets each in both innings for India.

Meanwhile, India head coach, Rahul Dravid stated that Ashwin’s achievement is phenomenal, and the off-spinner has been an absolute match-winner for India.

"I think it's a phenomenal achievement. I think you know Harbhajan Singh was a really fine bowler, someone I played a lot of cricket with; terrific bowler for India and what Ashwin has done, to be able to go past him in just 80 Test matches is a phenomenal achievement," Dravid said at the post-match media conference.

"Ashwin is one of those guys who has been an absolute match-winner for India, even today you saw on this difficult wicket. The way he pulled us back into the game on that third morning, with that spell of 11 overs, was absolutely phenomenal.

India’s legendary spinner, Anil Kumble Kumble tops the list with 619 wickets, while former all-rounder Kapil stands second with 434 wickets. Ashwin, who also scalped the wicket of Tom Blundell on the final day of the Test match, now has 419 wickets to his name.

Speaking on Ashwin’s special achievement as a bowler, Dravid stated that the off-spinner evolved over the years to become one of the finest bowlers in the game of cricket.

"He has just evolved, he has just kept growing. He is one of those guys who keeps thinking about the game, keeps changing, keeps evolving, that's why he (has) got where he has.

"You don't achieve what Ashwin has achieved without growing and improving and evolving. It is a pleasure to have someone like him in the dressing room and to work (with). I am really happy for him," added Dravid.