    Ashes 2021-22 | Strict quarantine rules in Western Australia puts Perth Test in doubt

    Fifth Ashes Test could be moved out of Perth after quarantine exemptions being ruled out

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:12 PM

    The fifth Ashes Test is likely to be shifted from Perth, after Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan reaffirmed of strict rules, which include a 14-day quarantine. MCG is the front-runner to host the game if needed, while NSW minister for tourism Stuart Ayres too, has expressed willingness for SCG.

    Western Australia’s strict quarantine rules could mean that the fifth Ashes Test in Perth, scheduled to begin January 14, could be shifted elsewhere. Notably, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan was confident of the Test to go ahead earlier this month, before the emergence of the new covid-19 Omicron variant complicated things further.

    McGowan confirmed the strict rules put in Western Australia, which asks for a mandatory 14-day quarantine for players, staff as well as broadcasters ahead of the Test.

    “We have put in place very strict rules,” McGowan said. “So we’ve said to them, ‘you need to have 14 days quarantine’. And that has to apply to all the broadcast staff, the cricket staff.

    “They can’t just bring wives and girlfriends with them – same rules as we put in place for the AFL. It’s up to them whether they want to adhere to those rules or not.”

    As per reports, the MCG is the frontrunner to host the fifth Test – possibly under lights – should the match be needed to move from Perth. New South Wales minister for tourism Stuart Ayres too, has expressed willingness to host the Test at the SCG, should the need arise. Sydney is slated to host the fourth Test from January 5 to 9.

    “We’ve said to Cricket Australia that we’re here to help if they need it,” Ayres said.

    “I would love to see Perth host a Test match. That community over there has had to live behind a very closed border for a long time. So they deserve to have some fantastic sporting content.

    “But if the West Australian government doesn’t want that to happen, then NSW is ready to help Cricket Australia.”

    The first of the five Tests will be played in Brisbane, beginning December 8.

