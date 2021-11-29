IPL 2022 | Daniel Vettori names four players RCB should retain ahead of mega auctions

Daniel Vettori has named Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel as the four players Royal Challengers Bangalore should retain for the upcoming IPL season. Vettori further added that RCB are able to avoid a dilemma in retention choices with the retirement of AB de Villiers.

IPL 2022 will be an exciting season with the addition of two new teams and a mega auction ahead of the tournament. The teams will be looking forward to build a title winning team by building strategy around the auctions, which are expected to take place in December or January. Each team has been allowed to retain four players and the deadline to submit the final names is November 30.

AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and so, he would not be an option to retain for RCB. De Villiers scored 5,162 runs in 184 IPL matches, and was a part of RCB's run to the final in 2011 and 2016.

Daniel Vettori, the former New Zealand and RCB skipper, has named his four choices as Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel that the franchise should retain ahead of the upcoming season. He also added that with the retirement of De Villiers, RCB have avoided the dilemma they might have faced in choosing the four names.

“RCB have avoided a dilemma with AB de Villiers retiring. Otherwise, it would have been difficult for them to figure who they had to retain – it would have been a tough balancing act. But Chahal’s performance last year means he has to stay with the franchise,” Vettori told ESPNcricinfo

Yuzvendra Chahal scripted a comeback in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 with 14 wickets from eight matches, after he could pick only four wickets from seven in the first phase in India. Vettori stated that Chahal should be an obvious choice, given his recent form.

“If you had asked me a year or 18 months ago [about Chahal’s retention], then we could have had a relevant debate. But the way he bowled recently, it’s a no-brainer to retain him for me,” Vettori said.