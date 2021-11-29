IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill takes brilliant low catch to dismiss William Somerville first ball after lunch

Today at 12:46 PM
Tom Latham and William Somerville guided New Zealand to 79/1 at lunch on fifth day of the Kanpur Test, inching safely towards the 284-run chase. India managed to sneak an opening first ball after lunch, courtesy of a brilliant low catch from Shubman Gill at fine leg to send back Somerville for 36.
New Zealand began Day 5 of the Kanpur Test at overnight 4/1, with Will Young falling leg-before to Ravichandran Ashwinin a rather unfortunate manner on the fourth evening. William Somerville, who was sent in as the nightwatchman, partnered with Tom Latham for an unbeaten 76-run stand-by lunch. Indian bowlers found the occasional false shots, but all to no avail as the edges kept falling short of fielders.
However, they found a breakthrough on the very first ball of the second session, with Umesh Yadav getting rid of Somerville with a well-directed bouncer from round the wicket, off which the right-hander mistimed a pull. The task wouldn’t have been completed without Shumban Gill’s brilliance, who sprinted and dived forward to take a well-judged catch.
New Zealand was 99/2 at the time of writing, with Latham joined by skipper Kane Williamson.
Watch
November 29, 2021
HAHAHA
#INDvsNZTestSeries#IndianCricketTeam#newzealandcricket@wersomerville@ashwinravi99#Cricket#CricketTwitter— Venkata Abbiah (@VenkysViews) November 29, 2021
Somerville against our Bowlers pic.twitter.com/ALloPiNF3p
See this
Will Somerville faced 7 short deliveries before Lunch, the one the got him out, after the break was the only short ball he faced which was delivered from round the wicket #INDvNZ #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter— The Game Changer (@TheGame_26) November 29, 2021
👇 Umesh vs Somerville in this innings pic.twitter.com/Sr6ZvGIQM5
Lol, relatable!
#NZvsIND#KanpurTest— Shivam Sonawane (@Shivam2209) November 29, 2021
Somerville
Pic 1 : India take the wicket of NZ's
10th batsman
Pic 2: But it's 2nd wicket pic.twitter.com/TjzVcTb7la
Kudos to Somerville though
Playing out a whole morning session in 5 th day! This guy,Somerville coming in as night watchman,batted better than top end batters.Solid defence and strokes against famed 3 pronged IND spin! That's awesome.— Vijayakumar.K (@Vijayakumar1959) November 29, 2021
Who did this?! Lol
Yey, Somerville out.— Abhishek Anand (@I_am___Abhishek) November 29, 2021
Fir se Williamson ko bhi out karenge 'Lord Umesh 👑 ✌
India will win. pic.twitter.com/x6V24ODeAt
Let's hope for more magic
Right after the lunch #UmeshYadav sends Somerville packing as India finally gets the much-required breakthrough. 🔥— Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) November 29, 2021
79-2 after 35.1 overs
Maybe Indian bowlers can recreate the magic of Day 3. 🤞#NZvIND #NZvsIND
Lmao
Imagining an ultra positive/optimistic NZ dressing room to Somerville at lunch:— Sriranjan Thirumalai (@sambabriza) November 29, 2021
“We no longer require your services as pinch blocker, don’t waste any more balls, we’re going for the win”
True
No Bruh , Somerville was batting well so there was no need to call him back .— Dhruv Raj (@being_ingenious) November 29, 2021
They needed 205 runs on 360 balls after lunch so they were not thinking of attack .
It was short ball barrage and rash shot of Somerville .
Exactly
36 is nightmare for Indian team, Somerville's face 110 balls as tribute as tribute to Indian team 110 runs all out against new Zealand in recent this T20I world cup #cricket @daniel86cricket 😜😜😜— př 17 🇮🇳 (@Impr17______) November 29, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- William Somerville
- Shubman Gill
- Umesh Yadav
- Tom Latham
- New Zealand Tour Of India
- India Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.