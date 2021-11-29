IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill takes brilliant low catch to dismiss William Somerville first ball after lunch

New Zealand began Day 5 of the Kanpur Test at overnight 4/1, with Will Young falling leg-before to Ravichandran Ashwinin a rather unfortunate manner on the fourth evening. William Somerville, who was sent in as the nightwatchman, partnered with Tom Latham for an unbeaten 76-run stand-by lunch. Indian bowlers found the occasional false shots, but all to no avail as the edges kept falling short of fielders.