    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill takes brilliant low catch to dismiss William Somerville first ball after lunch

    Shubman Gill took a stunning catch to dismiss William Somerville first ball after lunch on Day 5 in Kanpur

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:46 PM

    Tom Latham and William Somerville guided New Zealand to 79/1 at lunch on fifth day of the Kanpur Test, inching safely towards the 284-run chase. India managed to sneak an opening first ball after lunch, courtesy of a brilliant low catch from Shubman Gill at fine leg to send back Somerville for 36.

    New Zealand began Day 5 of the Kanpur Test at overnight 4/1, with Will Young falling leg-before to Ravichandran Ashwinin a rather unfortunate manner on the fourth evening. William Somerville, who was sent in as the nightwatchman, partnered with Tom Latham for an unbeaten 76-run stand-by lunch. Indian bowlers found the occasional false shots, but all to no avail as the edges kept falling short of fielders.

    However, they found a breakthrough on the very first ball of the second session, with Umesh Yadav getting rid of Somerville with a well-directed bouncer from round the wicket, off which the right-hander mistimed a pull. The task wouldn’t have been completed without Shumban Gill’s brilliance, who sprinted and dived forward to take a well-judged catch.

    New Zealand was 99/2 at the time of writing, with Latham joined by skipper Kane Williamson.

