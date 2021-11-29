 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin overtakes Harbhajan Singh to become India’s third highest wicket-taker in Tests

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Ravichandran Ashwin is now India's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests

    | Twitter

    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin overtakes Harbhajan Singh to become India’s third highest wicket-taker in Tests

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:21 PM

    Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 417 Test wickets, when he dismissed Tom Latham on Day 5 of the first India-New Zealand Test in Kanpur on Monday. Ashwin is now 13th in the list of leading wicket-takers in Tests, and third Indian behind Anil Kumble (619) and Kapil Dev (434).

    Ravichandran Ashwin became India’s third highest wicket taker in Tests when he had Tom Latham edge one onto his stumps during the second session on Day 5 of the Kanpur Test. 

    It was his second wicket in the innings after he had dismissed Will Young during the closing moments of the fourth day’s play.

    Ashwin surpassed fellow off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who bagged 417 wickets at 32.46 from 103 Tests for India. He’s now only behind the great Anil Kumble (619) and Kapil Dev (434) among India’s leading bowlers in Test cricket.

    Ashwin’s strike rate of 52.7 is the best among spinners with 400-plus Test wickets, 2.3 points better than Muttiah Muralitharan, who got 800 scalps at 55.

    New Zealand was 121/3 in their run-chase of 284 at the time of writing, with skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease.

    Here's the moment

    High praise from one of the greats

    True!

    Fans are excited

    Elite company for R Ashwin

    Congratulations!!!

    Stats don't lie

    HAHA!

    Great Achievement!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down