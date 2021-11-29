IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin overtakes Harbhajan Singh to become India’s third highest wicket-taker in Tests

Today at 2:21 PM
Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 417 Test wickets, when he dismissed Tom Latham on Day 5 of the first India-New Zealand Test in Kanpur on Monday. Ashwin is now 13th in the list of leading wicket-takers in Tests, and third Indian behind Anil Kumble (619) and Kapil Dev (434).
Ravichandran Ashwin became India’s third highest wicket taker in Tests when he had Tom Latham edge one onto his stumps during the second session on Day 5 of the Kanpur Test.
It was his second wicket in the innings after he had dismissed Will Young during the closing moments of the fourth day’s play.
Ashwin surpassed fellow off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who bagged 417 wickets at 32.46 from 103 Tests for India. He’s now only behind the great Anil Kumble (619) and Kapil Dev (434) among India’s leading bowlers in Test cricket.
Ashwin’s strike rate of 52.7 is the best among spinners with 400-plus Test wickets, 2.3 points better than Muttiah Muralitharan, who got 800 scalps at 55.
New Zealand was 121/3 in their run-chase of 284 at the time of writing, with skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease.
Here's the moment
November 29, 2021
High praise from one of the greats
To go past the great @harbhajan_singh is a mighty achievement for @ashwinravi99. We've been blessed to see two great off-spinners over the last twenty years— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 29, 2021
True!
Love watching @ashwinravi99 in This format of the game👌#NZvsINDIA— Abdul Razzaq Khawrin (@imRazZaq19) November 29, 2021
Fans are excited
ALL TIME LEGEND - RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN!! 418* not out..#RaviAshwin #Ashwin #IndvsNZ— Mouriya S Arvind (@arvindsrk) November 29, 2021
Elite company for R Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin now is No.3 on India’s Test Bowling list with 418 wickets - Kumble 619, Kapil Dev 434, Harbhajan Singh 417 @ashwinravi99 @harbhajan_singh— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 29, 2021
Congratulations!!!
R Ashwin has gone past Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 417 Test wickets in just 80 Tests to become India’s 3rd Highest wicket taker in Test cricket.— Siddharth Jha (@Siddhar18240017) November 29, 2021
What an incredible achievement.
Plus his batting lower down the order makes him an all time legend @ashwinravi99 🙇♂️👏 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/phvmq6e7D4
Stats don't lie
surpassed Wasim Akram and Harbhajan Singh in the same Test in terms of wickets😳— 71st Loading... (@guruDatta23) November 29, 2021
Wasim:104 matches
Harbhajan:103 matches
Ashwin: 80 matches
HAHA!
Now bhajji can retire comfortably..😃😛😝😂😂🙏— mayur garani (@mayurgarani) November 29, 2021
Great Achievement!
#RavichandranAshwin moves to top 3 in most no wickets for India in test match ❤️🔥🔥— Maheesh (@Maheesh08) November 29, 2021
Well played and derseved one.. Congratulations @ashwinravi99 bro #INDvsNZ #TestCricket
