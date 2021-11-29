IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Ashwin, Rahane deny Will Young an innings-saving review after timer runs out

Today at 11:31 AM
Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane denied Will Young an innings-saving review on Day 4 of the first India-New Zealand Test in Kanpur on Sunday. The batsman was given out lbw by the on-field umpire Virender Sharma, and decided to send it upstairs, before Rahane and Ashwin pointed at the timer.
Will Young was struck on his pads by an off-break from Ravichandran Ashwin, which turned a fair bit and kept significantly low. Virender Sharma ruled it out on the field, and the batter consulted his partner Tom Latham and decided to challenge the call. However, his signal came after just the 15-second timer, which India skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Ashwin pointed out to the umpire, who'd already given a DRS signal.
Replays indicated that the ball would've missed the stumps by a fair bit, and Young had to walk back for 2 during the final moments of the fourth day's play.
The game is well poised with the fourth innings in progress, and New Zealand were 79/1 in their 284-run chase at lunch on Day 5.
Will young is gone he has reviewed but the time's up#INDvsNZTestSeries #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/VIiEncGGGf— WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS (@RISHItweets123) November 28, 2021
Ashwin is so aware about everything happening on the field. Knew time was over for review. Straightaway in Umpire's ear.— ∆nkit🏏 (@CaughtAtGully) November 28, 2021
Ashwin to umpire .. same vibes!!— ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@vinayG__) November 28, 2021
Hard luck Will Young but value of time, pretty important #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/wohbavXi1a
Ravi ashwin can become an umpire after he takes retirement from cricket.— Vansham (@Imvanshamgoel) November 28, 2021
I don't think anyone knows cricket rules more than Ravichandran Ashwin among cricketers.— Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) November 28, 2021
Define spirit of cricket. Have you ever read the “imaginary” spirit of cricket book?— R O H I T (@RohitRipu100) November 29, 2021
This convenient targeting of @ashwinravi99 needs to stop.
Yeah 😅— Aman (@Aman95565458) November 28, 2021
People try to shame him for his brilliance on ground during things like Mankading,but he proves his brilliance on-field & off-field again & again !
People who oppose him for following the rules on field are indirectly not appreciating his presence of mind.— hero007 (@teja1394) November 28, 2021
