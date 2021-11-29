IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Ashwin, Rahane deny Will Young an innings-saving review after timer runs out

Will Young was struck on his pads by an off-break from Ravichandran Ashwin, which turned a fair bit and kept significantly low. Virender Sharma ruled it out on the field, and the batter consulted his partner Tom Latham and decided to challenge the call. However, his signal came after just the 15-second timer, which India skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Ashwin pointed out to the umpire, who'd already given a DRS signal.