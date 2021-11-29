 user tracker image
    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Ashwin, Rahane deny Will Young an innings-saving review after timer runs out

    Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Will Young for 2 in New Zealand's second innings

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:31 AM

    Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane denied Will Young an innings-saving review on Day 4 of the first India-New Zealand Test in Kanpur on Sunday. The batsman was given out lbw by the on-field umpire Virender Sharma, and decided to send it upstairs, before Rahane and Ashwin pointed at the timer.

    Will Young was struck on his pads by an off-break from Ravichandran Ashwin, which turned a fair bit and kept significantly low. Virender Sharma ruled it out on the field, and the batter consulted his partner Tom Latham and decided to challenge the call. However, his signal came after just the 15-second timer, which India skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Ashwin pointed out to the umpire, who'd already given a DRS signal.

    Replays indicated that the ball would've missed the stumps by a fair bit, and Young had to walk back for 2 during the final moments of the fourth day's play.

    The game is well poised with the fourth innings in progress, and New Zealand were 79/1 in their 284-run chase at lunch on Day 5.

