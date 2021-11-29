IND vs NZ | Ajinkya Rahane will get another chance in Mumbai, Shreyas Iyer might miss out, reckons VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman believes that Ajinkya Rahane will get another chance in the second India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai, despite of his low scores and Shreyas Iyers impressive Test debut in Kanpur. Iyer made a fine start to his Test career, top-scoring for India in each innings with 105 and 65 respectively.

The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand is heading towards an interesting finish, with New Zealand needing a further 280 with nine wickets in hand on the final day. Shreyas Iyer has made an impressive beginning in Test cricket, as he became the first Indian batsman to score a hundred and follow it up with a fifty on debut.

India might face a selection headache going into the Mumbai Test, with Virat Kohli set to return as captain. That leaves a question mark over who makes way for him, with senior batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara struglling for runs and Iyer making a strong case for himself.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman believes that vice-captain Rahane, who has faced crticism for his poor run of form of late, will get one more chance in the second Test, while Iyer might have to miss out.

"Yes, it's going to be a tough choice because of the way he batted, the way he rescued the innings. The way some of those batters got out in the morning session, it's certainly a selection dilemma," Laxman said on Star Sports.

"You want someone in Mumbai to play in good form. However, I think there is an unwritten rule that whoever is injured or whoever misses out... the senior player, in this case, Virat Kohli, will return and senior players Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara who haven't been in great form, especially Ajinkya Rahane will still get one more chance in Mumbai. I don't think Rahul Dravid or Virat Kohli will leave out Rahane.

"Unfortunately, it will force the team to leave out someone who has had a fantastic debut. It will be unfortunate but I think that has been the rule as far this Indian team is concerned."

Rahane’s overall career average has dipped below 40, with the right-hander having managed just 411 runs at 19.57 from 12 Tests this year.

Simon Doull, who was on the experts panel alongside Laxman, felt that Iyer should be retained in the playing XI and Rahane should be sidelined.

"Loyalty lasts only a certain amount of time," Doull said. "They have shown an immense amount of loyalty for Pujara and Rahane. Pujara has gone 37 innings with a hundred batting at No.3 and Rahane's average has fallen from almost 50 to down below 40.

"I think he has had his time and you cannot deny a player like Shreyas Iyer after he just got a hundred and then a fifty. So for me, unfortunately, Rahane misses out and they will stick with Pujara at least for the next Test match at No.3. Kohli at No.4 and Iyer at No.5. And if they don't do that, the selectors might make a mistake."

The second Test in Mumbai will begin on Friday, December 3.