BAN vs PAK | Nurul Hasan replaces debutant Yasir Ali as concussion substitute

Nurul Hasan has replaced debutant Yasir Ali as a concussion substitute for Bangladesh in the second innings of the first Test against Pakistan in Chattogram. Debutant Ali was stuck on the helmet by Shaheen Afridi, when he tried to duck and leave a ball, which didn't bounce enough after pitching.
Bangladesh suffered a blow in the second innings of the Chattogram Test against Pakistan ,as debutant Yasir Ali was stuck on the helmet by a short one from Shaheen Afridi. Yasir scored 36 from 72 balls in the second innings for Bangladesh, and added 47 runs with Liton Das which proved crucial in helping Bangladesh take the lead.
The incident occured at the end of 30th over right before the drinks break, when Yasir tried to duck a bouncer from Afridi but the ball didn’t bounce as he expected. Team physio physio Bayejidul Islam checked the batsman, who carried on batting after inspection. However he informed the team management of not feeling well during the drinks break and Islam checked him again. Yasir walked off to the pavilion, and Nurul Hasan replaced him later in the innings.
BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin confirmed that Bangladesh named Nurul as a concussion substitute for Yasir.
''We have opted for Nurul Hasan as concussion sub of Yasir Ali,'' he said to Cricbuzz. ''We are having a look at him now and we had the taken the concussion test as he informed us that he is not feeling well.”
Team director Khaled Mahmud informed that Yasir has been taken to Imperial Hospital for CT scan.
Bangladesh were eventually bundled out for 157 in their second innings, setting Pakistan a 202-run target. The visitors were 30/0 at the time of writing.
