BAN vs PAK | Nurul Hasan replaces debutant Yasir Ali as concussion substitute

The incident occured at the end of 30th over right before the drinks break, when Yasir tried to duck a bouncer from Afridi but the ball didn’t bounce as he expected. Team physio physio Bayejidul Islam checked the batsman, who carried on batting after inspection. However he informed the team management of not feeling well during the drinks break and Islam checked him again. Yasir walked off to the pavilion, and Nurul Hasan replaced him later in the innings.