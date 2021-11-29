Ashes 2021-22 | Hoping COVID Omicron variant does not affect the Ashes, says Ashely Giles

Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's cricket team, is hopeful that the new COVID-19 Omicron variant doesn't affect the upcoming Ashes series, beginning December 8 in Brisbane. Various Australian states have already introduced travel restrictions after the emergence of the variant.

Ashley Giles, the managing director of the England cricket team, is hopeful that the variant doesn’t impact the series.

"We're obviously hoping it won't affect anything. There are going to be changes to those border controls in terms of our families being able to travel and we clearly hope that's not going to affect us. But we are in the hands of national and local governments," Giles said, as quotes by ESPNcricinfo.

Several Australia states have introduced new travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the new variant. These restrictions might make it difficult for players, as they will have to move around locations with quarantine rules in pace. Giles said that the discovery of new variants might change things negatively.

"We always knew things could change. I guess we hoped things would change positively as we went through the series but as we've been aware over the last two years with variants, things can also change negatively," said Giles.

"Can we prepare for everything? It's not really possible actually because of the big moving parts even around quarantine times and rules around different states. We will do everything we can to make sure the families are accommodated and of course that the players are happy."

Meanwhile, South Africa's home ODI series against Netherlands has already been postponed, after the emergence of the variant in the country.