Shreyas Iyer becomes the first Indian to score hundred and fifty on Test debut

Today at 6:02 PM
Shreyas Iyer has reached a historic milestone with his impressive performance on Test debut against New Zealand by becoming the first India player to score a hundred and follow it up with fifty on Test debut. Iyer played knocks of 105 and 65 runs in the first and second innings, respectively.
The first Test match between India and New Zealand started on November 25 and Shreyas Iyer earned his Test cap from legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Iyer made an impressive debut in Tests and scripted history as he became the first Indian to score a ton and a fifty on Test debut. He also achieved several other milestones.
In the first innings, the 26-year-old batsman played a knock of 105 runs and took the team total of 345. He also built an important partnership of 121 runs along with Ravindra Jadeja. In the second innings, Iyer helped the team escape from a difficult situation as the score read 51/5 on Sunday morning. He scored 65 runs and built two fifty-plus stands with Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha, respectively.
With this performance, Iyer has become the 10th batsman in international cricket and the first from India to score a hundred and fifty on Test debut. He also became the third Indian batsman to hit two fifty-plus scores on his Test debut, after Gavaskar and Dilawar Hussain.
Gavaskar registered scores of 65 and 67 against West Indies in 1971 on his Test debut while Dilawar Hussain has scores of 59 and 57 against England in 1933/34.
As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand now need 280 runs to win on Day five while India will look forward to picking nine wickets and earning the win.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.