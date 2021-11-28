Shreyas Iyer becomes the first Indian to score hundred and fifty on Test debut

In the first innings, the 26-year-old batsman played a knock of 105 runs and took the team total of 345. He also built an important partnership of 121 runs along with Ravindra Jadeja. In the second innings, Iyer helped the team escape from a difficult situation as the score read 51/5 on Sunday morning. He scored 65 runs and built two fifty-plus stands with Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha, respectively.