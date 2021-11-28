Reports | Punjab Kings unlikely to retain any player ahead of the mega auctions

Today at 11:27 AM
According to the reports, Punjab Kings are unlikely to retain any player ahead of the mega auctions to be held next month or January. Further reports suggested that the franchise was interested in retaining KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Ravi Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh, but they have decided against it.
Punjab Kings have not yet won an IPL title since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. The Punjab-based franchise had a disappointing season in the last two editions of the tournament as they did not make it into the playoffs. KL Rahul, who led the team was a lone warrior for the franchise in both seasons with 670 runs and 626 runs respectively.
However, according to reports KL Rahul is all set to part ways with the Punja Kings, and will ply his trade for a new franchise in the upcoming edition of the IPL. According to an Indian Express report, KL Rahul is likely to lead the newly added Lucknow franchise in the IPL 2022 season. Reports also suggest that the Punjab-based franchise is unlikely to retain any of their players from the previous season of IPL. The decision of the Punjab Kings will be shocking to their fans as the team have brilliant players like Nicholas Pooran, Sharukh Khan, Arshadeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Agarwal.
“As the situation is, it is unlikely team will retain any player from the previous line-up. Team management is having multiple conversations at this stage and things can change in next two days”, informed a source involved with the management of the team.
As per ESPN Cricinfo reports, Delhi Capitals have decided to retain Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and Anrich Nortje for the upcoming season, and Rajasthan Royals have retained Sanju Samson for the 15th edition of the tournament.
