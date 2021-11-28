Reports | Punjab Kings unlikely to retain any player ahead of the mega auctions

However, according to reports KL Rahul is all set to part ways with the Punja Kings, and will ply his trade for a new franchise in the upcoming edition of the IPL. According to an Indian Express report, KL Rahul is likely to lead the newly added Lucknow franchise in the IPL 2022 season. Reports also suggest that the Punjab-based franchise is unlikely to retain any of their players from the previous season of IPL. The decision of the Punjab Kings will be shocking to their fans as the team have brilliant players like Nicholas Pooran, Sharukh Khan, Arshadeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Agarwal.