Reports | Hardik Pandya asks selectors to not consider him for selection, focusing on overall fitness

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is reportedly working on his overall fitness, and has asked selectors to not consider him for selection. Pandya has not been able to contribute with the ball to India men's senior team and his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, since 2019 after his back issues.
Hardik Pandya has been a hot topic of discussion since India's squad selection for the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021. The 28-year-old was named in the squad as an all-rounder, but he could not contribute to the national side as a bowler. Pandya only bowled twice in India's five games in the marquee event, and went wicketless in both matches. Pandya's inability to bowl had raised questions over his spot in the Indian cricket team.
Pandya was having persistent back issues, and underwent surgery before he made his comeback to the team in 2019. Since his return to competitive cricket, Pandya has been playing as a specialist batsman for Team India and his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians. The back injury also kept him away from the Test team since 2018.
However, according to reports by ESPNcricinfo, the Baroda all-rounder has asked selectors to not consider him for selection in the national squad as he is working on his overall fitness, and is looking forward to a return to full-time bowling.
Pandya was not selected for the recent home T20Is against New Zealand, which India won 3-0, and reports suggested that he was dropped from the squad for the home series.
Meanwhile, multiple reports have suggested that Pandya is unlikely to be retained by his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians for the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.
