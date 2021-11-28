Really liked Zaheer Khan’s work tactically around T20s, says Pat Cummins

Today at 9:49 AM
Pat Cummins has stated that he liked pacer Zaheer Khan’s tactical work around the T20s. While recalling his stint with the Delhi Daredevils in 2017 under the former Indian pacer, Cummins further added that Zaheer's leadership of the franchise convinced him that fast bowlers can make good captains.
The 28-year-old was appointed as Australia's new Test skipper on Friday after Tim Paine decided to step down from the role over a texting controversy that came out in the media. The speedster became the 47th Test captain of the Australian cricket team. After the appointment, the pacer said that he ‘feels incredibly honored, privileged and excited to be named the Australian Men's Test Captain. I’ll be trying my best and can’t wait to get started at the Gabba in a couple of weeks!’. Former Australia skipper Steven Smith has been appointed as his deputy.
Meanwhile, Cummins expressed his thoughts on the achievement and credited former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan for showing the world that fast bowlers can be great leaders. Cummins was part of the Delhi-based franchise in IPL 2017 when Zaheer led the team in the tournament.
"I really liked his work tactically around T20s. He was just fantastic. Just someone great to bounce bowling ideas off and it was even better that he was at the top of my mark, you know, helping me set fields and tactics. I saw pretty clearly there the benefits of it. I didn't see too many drawbacks. It's a different format, but I thought he was fantastic," Cummins said, as quoted by Perth Now.
Cummins is the first frontline bowler to captain Australia since Ray Lindwall in 1956.
