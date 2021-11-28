Really liked Zaheer Khan’s work tactically around T20s, says Pat Cummins

The 28-year-old was appointed as Australia's new Test skipper on Friday after Tim Paine decided to step down from the role over a texting controversy that came out in the media. The speedster became the 47th Test captain of the Australian cricket team. After the appointment, the pacer said that he ‘feels incredibly honored, privileged and excited to be named the Australian Men's Test Captain. I’ll be trying my best and can’t wait to get started at the Gabba in a couple of weeks!’. Former Australia skipper Steven Smith has been appointed as his deputy.