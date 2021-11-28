 user tracker image
    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Tim Southee's double wicket maiden over

    Tim Southee claimed his 50th Test wicket against India during the Kanpur Test

    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Tim Southee's double wicket maiden over

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:33 AM

    Tim Southee, who clinched five wickets in the first innings of Kanpur Test, continued his good form and claimed a two-wicket maiden over in the second innings against India. Southee also claimed his 50th Test wicket against India after dismissing Mayank Agarwal in the second ball of the maiden over.

    On Day 4 of the Kanpur Test, India lost early wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (22) and Ajinkya Rahane (4), after a brilliant bowling performance from the New Zealand bowlers. Pujara fell to Kyle Jamieson in the 12th over, and Rahane walked back to the pavilion as Ajaz Patel trapped him leg-before after scoring a boundary in the same over.

    Tim Southee was brought back into the New Zealand bowling attack and the speedster troubled the Indian batsmen with his brilliant outswing deliveries in his initial overs on Day 4 in Kanpur. The pacer continued his good run from the first innings, and clinched the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, and claimed his 50th Test wicket against India. Ravindra Jadeja, who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Mayank, could not manage a single run and fell for a duck to Tim Southee in the fifth delivery of the over.

