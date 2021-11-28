IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Tim Southee's double wicket maiden over

Tim Southee was brought back into the New Zealand bowling attack and the speedster troubled the Indian batsmen with his brilliant outswing deliveries in his initial overs on Day 4 in Kanpur. The pacer continued his good run from the first innings, and clinched the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, and claimed his 50th Test wicket against India. Ravindra Jadeja, who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Mayank, could not manage a single run and fell for a duck to Tim Southee in the fifth delivery of the over.