IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Tim Southee's double wicket maiden over

Tim Southee, who clinched five wickets in the first innings of Kanpur Test, continued his good form and claimed a two-wicket maiden over in the second innings against India. Southee also claimed his 50th Test wicket against India after dismissing Mayank Agarwal in the second ball of the maiden over.
On Day 4 of the Kanpur Test, India lost early wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (22) and Ajinkya Rahane (4), after a brilliant bowling performance from the New Zealand bowlers. Pujara fell to Kyle Jamieson in the 12th over, and Rahane walked back to the pavilion as Ajaz Patel trapped him leg-before after scoring a boundary in the same over.
Tim Southee was brought back into the New Zealand bowling attack and the speedster troubled the Indian batsmen with his brilliant outswing deliveries in his initial overs on Day 4 in Kanpur. The pacer continued his good run from the first innings, and clinched the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, and claimed his 50th Test wicket against India. Ravindra Jadeja, who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Mayank, could not manage a single run and fell for a duck to Tim Southee in the fifth delivery of the over.
In India's first innings, Tim Southee broke a 42-year-old record at this stadium.— Crickfaster (@Cricfastnews) November 28, 2021
In 1979, Sikandar Bakht and Ehtesamuddin of Pakistan made the record by taking 5 wickets.#Kanpur
#IndvsNz #TimSouthee pic.twitter.com/BdFT9pLceC— Omkar Gawade (@im_canopus) November 28, 2021
Was so critical of New Zealand going for Southee instead of Wagner who's a lethal bowler for India but this move is proving to be an excellent one for them........Tim Southee is an absolute legend for New Zealand in all formats......Top Class bowler 👌🏼👏🏼 #INDvsNZ #Cricket— Sanskar Gemawat (@_SanskarG) November 28, 2021
Tim southee is so so underrated. He is at same level as jimmy Anderson (except Tim can actually take wicket in sub con)— Bihar_wale (@ShivamS11727568) November 28, 2021
Tim Southee 🤚🤚🤚#INDvNZ #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/NfD5exabuK— Arbaz Ahsan Ranjha (@ArbazAhsan7) November 28, 2021
Tim Southee had taken Jadeja and Mayank Agarwal wicket in 2nd inning at Kanpur Test Cricket 😔..#INDvsNZ #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/IMglg4gzJH— Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) November 28, 2021
Tim Southee in his T20 bowling mode— Prem Parihar (@premparihar05) November 28, 2021
Tim Southee is the most underrated pacer in Test cricket.— 𝐉𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝟏𝟖 (@Jaideep_18) November 28, 2021
