IND vs NZ | It is now impossible to drop Shreyas Iyer from playing XI for second Test, says Aakash Chopra

After Shreyas Iyer became the first Indian to score a hundred and a half-century on debut Test match, Aakash Chopra has stated that it is now impossible to drop the batsman from India's playing XI for the second Test. Iyer notched up scores of 105 and 65 respectively for India in the Kanpur Test.

The First Test match between India and New Zealand of the two-match series in Kanpur started on November 25. Middle-order batsman, Shreyas Iyer became India’s 303rd Test cricketer to make the debut in the longer format of the game, when he received his Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar. The debutant displayed a brilliant batting performance under pressure, and scored 105 runs in the first innings, which helped his team reach a total of 345. He also stitched a 121-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (50) for the fifth wicket. The right-hand batsman also notched up 65 runs in the second innings, and became the first Indian to score a hundred and a half-century on his debut Test match.

Reflecting on Iyer's century in the first innings, former cricketer Aakash Chopra stated that the right-hand batsman's hundred was brilliant, and the 26-year-old has got a lot to offer in the longer format of the game.

"The only Indian to score and century and fifty in a Test match on debut. The first innings was brilliant because there were nerves but the pitch was a little better. Nobody had seen what he was bringing to the table in the longer format.

In their second innings, the hosts were in a spot of bother when they were at 51/5. However, Shreyas Iyer notched up a half-century against New Zealand's fierce bowling unit led by Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson.

Chopra opined that Iyer’s knock in the second innings was crucial as his dismissal would have swung the match in favour of the visitors.

“The second innings, in my opinion, is far more challenging and therefore far more satisfying. These 65 runs he has scored came under enormous pressure because if he had gotten out in the first innings, India would have batted again anyways. Test match, like life, gives you the second opportunity but not when you are batting for the second time. If Shreyas Iyer had been dismissed in that point of time in the second innings, this was game, set, and match in favour of New Zealand.”

Virat Kohli will be back in the side for the second Test and will lead Team India in the second Test match in Mumbai. As the Indian captain return to the squad, someone from India's playing XI in the ongoing Test match will have to sit out.

However, Chopra is of the opinion that it is now impossible to drop Iyer from India's playing XI for the second Test match.

“So, him being there and dominating with regards to how he played the spinners, now it's almost impossible to ignore him, drop him for the next Test match no matter who is coming in. Somebody will go out but that guy won't be Shreyas Iyer," commented Chopra.