IND vs NZ | Harsha Bhogle's six-year-old tweet on Shreyas Iyer goes viral after the batsman’s maiden Test century in Kanpur

First Test match between India and New Zealand of the two-match series at Kanpur started on November 25. Right-hand batsman, Shreyas Iyer became India’s 303rd Test cricketer when he received his maiden Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar moments before the start of the first Test match. The debutant, displayed a brilliant batting performance under pressure, and scored 105 runs in the first innings, which helped his team reach a total of 345. With the hundred in the first innings, Iyer also became the 16th Indian batsman to score a century on Test debut. Iyer walked out to bat when the scorecard read 145/4 and stitched up a crucial 121-run stand along with Ravindra Jadeja (50) for the fifth wicket.