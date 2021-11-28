 user tracker image
    IND vs NZ | Harsha Bhogle's six-year-old tweet on Shreyas Iyer goes viral after the batsman’s maiden Test century in Kanpur

    Shreyas Iyer scored a century on his debut Test match against New Zealand in Kanpur

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:45 PM

    Harsha Bhogle’s six-year-old tweet about Shreyas Iyer has gone viral after he played a knock of 105 runs from 171 balls on his Test debut against New Zealand. Iyer stitched a partnership of 121 runs along with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket and played a vital role in the team total of 345

    First Test match between India and New Zealand of the two-match series at Kanpur started on November 25. Right-hand batsman, Shreyas Iyer became India’s 303rd Test cricketer when he received his maiden Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar moments before the start of the first Test match. The debutant, displayed a brilliant batting performance under pressure, and scored 105 runs in the first innings, which helped his team reach a total of 345. With the hundred in the first innings, Iyer also became the 16th Indian batsman to score a century on Test debut. Iyer walked out to bat when the scorecard read 145/4 and stitched up a crucial 121-run  stand along with Ravindra Jadeja (50) for the fifth wicket.

    Meanwhile, a six-year-old tweet from Harsha Bhogle on Iyer has gone viral on social media after the latter scored a century on his Test debut. Bhogle had tweeted that Iyer is a talented player, is someone to watch out for in the future.

    Iyer has been also impressive in the first-class matches with 4592 runs from 54 matches at an impressive average of 52.18

