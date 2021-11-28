IND vs NZ | Harsha Bhogle's six-year-old tweet on Shreyas Iyer goes viral after the batsman’s maiden Test century in Kanpur

Today at 1:45 PM
Harsha Bhogle’s six-year-old tweet about Shreyas Iyer has gone viral after he played a knock of 105 runs from 171 balls on his Test debut against New Zealand. Iyer stitched a partnership of 121 runs along with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket and played a vital role in the team total of 345
First Test match between India and New Zealand of the two-match series at Kanpur started on November 25. Right-hand batsman, Shreyas Iyer became India’s 303rd Test cricketer when he received his maiden Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar moments before the start of the first Test match. The debutant, displayed a brilliant batting performance under pressure, and scored 105 runs in the first innings, which helped his team reach a total of 345. With the hundred in the first innings, Iyer also became the 16th Indian batsman to score a century on Test debut. Iyer walked out to bat when the scorecard read 145/4 and stitched up a crucial 121-run stand along with Ravindra Jadeja (50) for the fifth wicket.
Meanwhile, a six-year-old tweet from Harsha Bhogle on Iyer has gone viral on social media after the latter scored a century on his Test debut. Bhogle had tweeted that Iyer is a talented player, is someone to watch out for in the future.
I will now follow Shreyas Iyer's career closely. There is something about him and he is still so young.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 23, 2015
Iyer has been also impressive in the first-class matches with 4592 runs from 54 matches at an impressive average of 52.18
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.