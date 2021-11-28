IND vs NZ | Ajinkya Rahane is not decisive with his footwork, says VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has stated that Ajinkya Rahane's footwork is making it difficult for the right-hand batsman to move across the crease. Rahane’s poor form with the bat continued against New Zealand on Day 4 of the first Test as he got out lbw on four runs against Ajaz Patel.

India stand-in captain, Ajinkya Rahane's poor form in Test cricket has been a huge concern for the team management since scoring the century against Australia in December 2020. Rahane managed to score only two half-centuries this year, which came against England (first in Chennai and second at Lord’s). Apart from this, the right-hand batsman has scored only 372 runs in 11 Tests this year, averaging 19.57.

In the ongoing first Test match between India and New Zealand, Rahane scored 35 runs before falling to Kyle Jamison in the first innings. In the second innings, he was trapped leg-before by Ajaz Patel when he was batting at four.

Reflecting on Rahane's dismissal on Day 4, VVS Laxman stated that the right-hand batsman is not decisive, and his footwork is causing problems in his recent outings in Test cricket.

"Absolutely, he is not decisive (while deciding whether to play on the front foot or the back foot). If your feet stay rooted to the ground, then you are forced to play from the crease. Just take a look at the way Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed today," said Laxman on Star Sports.

"The main problem with Ajinkya Rahane is the initial step, something we also call the "baby step". If the baby step falls onto the toe or the heel, then your leg gets stuck. From that position, you cannot move at all. That is why Rahane often plays a full delivery on the back foot," Laxman further said.

Laxman further added that the poor footwork of batsmen makes it difficult for batsmen to rotate strike, which is very crucial while facing spinners in Indian conditions

"Another issue is that you cannot rotate the strike. If your strike rotation is poor, you are forced to play the big shots. In Indian conditions against spinners, you cannot solely depend on defense and fours and sixes. Strike rotation is important," the former India cricketer added.