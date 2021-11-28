BAN vs PAK | Break from T20Is helped me in Test cricket, says Liton Das

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Liton Das has said that taking a break from the three-match T20Is series against Pakistan helped him to prepare well for the Test series. Das scored his maiden Test hundred against the Babar Azam-led side on the first day of the first Test on Friday in Chattogram.

Bangladesh batsman, Liton Das was woefully out of form with the bat in the home series against Australia and New Zealand earlier this year. His poor form continued in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. The right-hand batsman was subjected to online troll and hatred after his poor run in the ICC mega event. After the conclusion of the marquee event, Bangladesh played a three-match T20I series against Pakistan, and Das was rested for the series.

However, Das who featured in n the first Test of the two-match series, notched up his maiden Test hundred after his side was under pressure early in the first innings. After scoring his first Test Hundred, the wicket-keeper batsman reckoned that the break from the T20Is helped him to excel in the longer format of the game.

"I think it's the result of the break I was given in the T20Is. Maybe they (team management) wanted me to do well in the Tests,'' Liton told reporters after the second day's play.

''It is always a great feeling to reach a century. I got close to getting it against Zimbabwe in our last Test. But it is part of cricket. I would have been happier had I made this hundred a bigger one.

The 27-year-old further added that playing first-class cricket before the Test match, and help from his former mentor Nazmul Abedin Fahim in BKSP, helped him to fix the issues in batting.

"I played a first-class match after the World Cup. I had this Test series in mind. I didn't expect too much from myself, but I prepared adequately," said Liton. "The technical aspects are crucial. Even the smallest change in your stance can make a huge difference. It could change the style of play. It is nothing new. When I was in BKSP playing the NCL match, I spoke to Fahim sir and Montu sir about this particular problem. I worked with him (batting coach Ashwell Prince ) in Chittagong, when he felt I needed a small change. I won't say that I did well just because I changed my stance. I worked hard to come to this stage.

"It is always a difficult question about consistency. Everyone tries to be consistent. I will continue the process of my last six or seven Tests. I can't expect to score a hundred in my next innings. I have to start from zero next time. It is always a challenge, but I will try to stick to my process."