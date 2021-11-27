WI vs PAK | Holder, Russell, Lewis, Hetmyer rested for West Indies’ tour of Pakistan

Jason Holder, Andre Rusell, Evin Lewis, and Shimron Hetmyer have been rested for the West Indies tour of Pakistan which includes three T20Is and as many ODIs. Holder has been rested as a part of workload management, whereas, Russell, Lewis, and Hetmyer are out with personal reasons.

West Indies are due to play a white-ball series against Pakistan starting from December 13, comprising of three T20Is and as many ODIs. Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies announced their squad for the tour, and Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer are the notable absentees.

According to a media release from Cricket West Indies, Holder has been rested as a part of the workload management, while Russell, Lewis, and Hetmyer will miss the fixtures due to personal reasons. Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy were unavailable for the selection due to injuries.

Batsmen Justin Greaves and Shamarh Brooks, spinner Gudakesh Motie and Odean Smith have earned a call-up in the ODI squad. West Indies lead selector Roger Harper said that Greaves's performance in the domestic competition was impressive, and Smith was effective in the CPL with his control and wicket-taking ability.

"There are a number of talented newcomers in each format that will have the opportunity to show what they are capable of at the international level," Harper said. "Justin Greaves is a very talented player, had a good CG Insurance Super50 tournament and performed well in the President's XI match against Ireland in 2020. Odean Smith really grabbed our attention in the last CPL. His pace was never in question, however he has added greater control and has displayed the ability to be a wicket-taker."

Smith and Motie are also part of the T20 squad, and Dominic Drakes, will be looking forward to playing his maiden T20I. Harper heaped praised on the youngsters.

"Shamarh Brooks batted well in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and followed that up with good performances in the CPL," he added. "He will lend greater depth to the batting line-up. Gudakesh Motie has been rewarded for his outstanding performance in the CG Insurance Super50, followed up by his showing in the CPL. Dominic Drakes has the potential to be an outstanding all-rounder as he displayed during the last CPL."

West Indies will play three T20Is against Pakistan on December 13, 14, and 16, and the three ODIs will be played on December 18, 20, and 22. The ODI series will be a part of the World Cup Super League. All six matches will be played in Karachi.

ODI squad:Kieron Pollard (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.