RSA vs NED | South Africa-Netherlands ODI series postponed due to new Covid variant

The three-match ODI series between Netherlands and South Africa, has been postponed after the rising concerns over the emergence of a new Coronavirus variant in the country. The cricket boards of both countries are hopeful of rescheduling the series before the end of the ODI league cycle in 2023.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) have mutually agreed to postpone the three-match ODI series after the rising concerns over the new Covid variant, Omicron. The first game of the three-match ODI series, was abandoned due to persisting rain in Centurion.

The Netherlands cricketers were in great concern after several countries including the United Kingdom imposed travel restrictions on flights arriving from South Africa. Few of the Dutch cricketers have contracts with English County contracts, and will have to undergo strict quarantine measures. However, the cricket boards of the two nations are hopeful of completing the ODI series before the conclusion of the ODI league cycle in 2023.

Cricket South Africa, Acting CEO, Pholetsi Moseki stated that the mental well-being of players is one of CSA’s top priorities.

“We are disappointed by the unfortunate situation we find ourselves in, but the comfort of all visiting teams must always be paramount. The mental well-being of players is one of CSA’s top priorities, and we respect our visitors’ position and point of view," Moseki said.

“CSA and KNCB will get into discussions around possibly rescheduling the tour within this cycle of the ICC Future Tours Programme ending in 2023," he added.

Currently, the India A team is in South Africa, playing the first four-day game in Bloemfontein, with two more games at the same venue to follow.

Later, from December 17, the India senior men’s team are due to play three Tests, three ODIs, and four T20Is in South Africa.