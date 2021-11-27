Krunal Pandya steps down as Baroda captain

Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) secretary Ajit Lele has confirmed that Krunal Pandya has stepped down as the skipper of the side but is available for the team as a player. The BCA secretary further reckoned that the Indian all-rounder did not give any reason for leaving the leadership role.

Ahead of the upcoming season of Vijay Hazare Trophy, India all-rounder, Krunal Pandya has stepped down as Baroda captain after his team’s disappointing campaign in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Baroda was placed fifth in Group B, and made an early exit from the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy with one win and four losses. Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) secretary Ajit Lele confirmed to ANI that Krunal stepped down as the skipper of the side but he is available for the team as a player. The BCA secretary further added that Krunal quit the captaincy role without citing any reasons behind his decision. "Yes, he has stepped down from the captaincy. He has sent an email to the president (BCA) only. It has not come to me, the president has declared that," Ajit Lele said. "No, he has not mentioned any reason in that (email). He said 'I'm not available as a captain, I'm available as a player," he added. Baroda wicket-keeper batsman, Kedar Devdhar is among the frontrunners to succeed Krunal as the team’s captain for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here