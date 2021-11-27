It is doubtful you will see me playing for West Indies again , reveals Chris Gayle

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has hinted that his international career might end soon saying that he may not have too many matches left for the country. Reflecting on his career, Gayle pointed out that he has changed the landscape of cricket during his career and is proud of the achievement

T20 World Cup 2021 was a disappointing campaign for the defending champions West Indies, as they made an early exit from the tournament with a lone victory at the Super 12 stage. In their last Super 12 fixture against Australia, Chris Gayle walked off to special applause and hugs after scoring 9 off 15 balls in the match. However, after the match, Gayle confirmed that he has not retired yet, and hinted that this might be his last T20 World Cup.

In a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo Chris Gayle has hinted that he may not have too many matches left for his country. However, Gayle is hopeful of having a farewell match at his home ground.

"It's doubtful you will see me playing for West Indies again in international cricket. We have something planned against Ireland. I am just waiting for the board to finalise things. And once we get a date, we would find out what it is. It should be back home in Jamaica, Sabina Park. Final international run so I’m looking forward to it," he said to ESPNcricinfo.

Gayle has scored 1899 runs from 79 T20Is which include two centuries and 14 half-centuries. Also, he has aggreagated 10480 runs from 301 ODIs and 7214 runs from 103 Test matches. The West Indian, who is well known for his aggressive batting style made his debut in international cricket in 1999.

Reflecting on his career, Gayle believes that he has changed a lot of things in the game of cricket, and is very proud of his achievement

"I really and truly haven’t sat back and looked at what I have achieved, what I have done within the sport. But I am definitely a game changer. I have changed the game of cricket, changed the way of how cricket is about having fun. I have changed so many things within the sport. Most of them wouldn’t come and say that ‘because of Gayle, we do this and that'. But yeah, I will leave myself with the credit, which I deserve. I am the game-changer. The Universe Boss." he explained.

Speaking on his participation in the T20 World Cup next year in Australia, the 42-year-old batsman stated that he might sit in the stands and will cheer the cricketers.

"I will be in Australia one way or the other next year (during the T20 World Cup). I will be there because I haven’t been there in sometime. The World Cup will be in Australia so I would be there. You know, it might take some extra effort. Sit in the stands, have a cold one and says ‘Hi guys, I’m here. I ain’t leaving. So yeah, I am looking forward to it," he concluded.