IPL 2022 | Shreyas Iyer can lead another franchise in IPL 2022, says Irfan Pathan

Shreyas Iyer is all set to part ways with Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022, and Irfan Pathan has stated that the right-hand batsman can lead another franchise in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. Pathan further added that Iyer can add value to any franchise he plays for in IPL 2022.

The 15th edition of IPL is set to be much more interesting, as two new teams have been added to the tournament, and will feature from the upcoming season. All 10 IPL franchisees will be looking forward to the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022 to build a core team. IPL franchises will have to finalize their retentions by November 30 and some of the teams have already announced their retained players.

As per ESPN Cricinfo reports, Delhi Capitals have decided to retain Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and Anrich Nortje for the upcoming season. Franchise’s decision to not retain Shreyas Iyer has raised many eyebrows. Iyer was appointed as the captain of the Delhi Capitals in 2018, and he led the team to their first-ever IPL final in 2020. However, the right-hand batsman missed the first half of the IPL 2021 in India due to a shoulder injury, and was replaced by Rishabh Pant as captain, who continued in the role even after Iyer's return to the squad in the UAE leg of the tournament.

Iyer is reportedly in talks with new two teams in the cash-rich league as his association with the Delhi-based franchise is all set to end.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan feels that Iyer going into the auction has something to do with him not being retained as a captain by DC. He further added that Iyer can lead an IPL franchise in the upcoming season if he is given an opportunity.

"I think so (Shreyas Iyer might be looking for another challenge). He was leading the side really well, playing really well but suddenly when he came back after the injury he was not the captain,” Pathan said on Star Sports.

"So that means there is something going on which is not out there in the public. Which means Rishabh Pant will continue as the captain and it's a great opportunity for Shreyas Iyer. Just go out and maybe lead another franchise,” he added.

Pathan further added that Iyer will add value to any franchise that he plays for in the 15th edition of the tournament.

"Shreyas Iyer has been scoring runs consistently in the middle order for Delhi Capitals in the last 3 seasons which is not easy at all.We have seen majority of the runs being scored by openers because they get more balls to face but if you bat in the middle order trying to finish the game and being a leader, you add value to your franchise,” Pathan commented.

"Shreyas Iyer, wherever he will go he will add a lot of value to the franchise and hopefully be able to lead the side as well,” Pathan added.