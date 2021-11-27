IPL 2022 | Irfan Pathan names four players Mumbai Indians should retain ahead of IPL 2022 auctions

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has named four players which five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians should retain ahead of the 2022 IPL auctions. The existing eight teams have the deadline of November 30 to decide on the players they wish to retain, before the auctions take place.

Irfan Pathan believed that Ishan Kishan would be the preferred pick for the team over Hardik Pandya in terms of Indian players, adding that the latter has lost his form in recent times. Hardik didn't send down a single over in the last two IPL seasons.

"Ishan Kishan could be the first pick for Mumbai Indians. As for Hardik Pandya, you have got to understand. His form has dipped big time in the last one year, so MI would be aware of that. Quite a few things go on when you have to make the first four picks before the auction," Pathan said on Star Sports on Friday, November 26.

"So I feel they would look at the longevity and think – can we invest in Hardik Pandya or in Ishan Kishan? The future. Looking at that, they might go for Ishan Kishan and then maybe Hardik Pandya."

Pathan added that Kieron Pollard could be retained by the team among overseas players. As for the top two picks, the former all-rounder's choices were obvious.

"Among overseas players, it will be Kieron Pollard. No doubt about that; at least in my mind. I don't know what Mumbai Indians are thinking. He is the guy that has won you games for so many years and consistently. His batting is still top notch and is still the powerhouse when it comes to big hitting as well as finishing the games," said Pathan.

"So, Pollard will definitely be on the radar. I would definitely go for Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya. I can actually name the other two guys as well. No. 1 would be Rohit Sharma and No. 2 would be Jasprit Bumrah."