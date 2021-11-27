 user tracker image
    David Warner played only eight games for SRH in the IPL 2021

    IPL 2022 Auctions | ‘No thanks’ – David Warner gives blunt response to fan who wanted him to lead SRH in IPL 2022

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:34 AM

    A Sunrisers Hyderabad fan o Instagram demanded the franchisee to retain their 2016 IPL winning captain David Warner ahead of the 2022 auctions. Replying to the comment, Warner said ‘no thanks’, which clearly indicates that the Australian stalwart will play for a new team next year.

    David Warner didn't have the greatest of runs during IPL 2021, as he could manage mere 195 runs from eight games at an average of 24.37 and a strike rate of 107.73. He was dropped twice from the playing XI in both phases of the tournament and was also stripped of the captaincy. The new IPL auctions rules suggested that the old teams can retain a maximum of four players.

    Meanwhile, an SRH fan on Instagram commented ‘Tom Moody head coach, Warner captain’ to which, the 35-year-old replied ‘no thanks’. 

    Fans on Twitter reacted to Warner's comments saying that he is spot on with the SRH management mindset. 

