IPL 2022 Auctions | Fan demands Sunrisers Hyderabad to retain David Warner

A Sunrisers Hyderabad fan o Instagram demanded the franchisee to retain their 2016 IPL winning captain David Warner ahead of the 2022 auctions. Replying to the comment, Warner said ‘no thanks’, which clearly indicates that the Australian stalwart will play for a new team next year.
David Warner didn't have the greatest of run during IPL 2021, as he could manage mere 195 runs from eight games at an average of 24.37 and a strike-rate of 107.73. He was dropped twice from the playing XI in both phases of the tournament, and was also stripped off the captaincy. The new IPL auctions rules suggested that the old teams can retain a maximum of four players.
Meanwhile, an SRH fan on Instagram commented ‘Tom Moody head coach, Warner captain’ to which, the 35-year-old replied ‘no thanks’.
Fans on Twitter reacted to Warner comments saying that he is spot on with the SRH management mindset.
So SRH management's first retention is not Rashid Khan. Day-by-day it becomes clear that David Warner's views on SRH's management are totally spot on.— Manya (@CSKian716) November 25, 2021
No thanks! @davidwarner31 Warner gives brutal response to SRH fan asking him to captain franchise in IPL 2022.#IPLretention#IPL2022#Warner pic.twitter.com/GufN9qV90b— CricNews 🏏 (@cricket_recent) November 25, 2021
