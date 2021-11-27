IND vs NZ | Wriddhiman Saha out with stiff neck, KS Bharat keeps wickets

KS Bharat , who earned his maiden Test call-up for India’s ongoing home series against New Zealand, took to wicketkeeping duties on the third morning of the Kanpur Test. Bharat is substituting for Wriddhiman Saha , who was unavailable due to stiffness in his neck.

An update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) confirmed that Saha was being treated and monitored by the medical team. The 37-year-old was dismissed for a single by Tim Southee during India’s first innings effort of 345, and stood through the 57 overs New Zealand batted on Friday.

"Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence," the BCCI tweeted.

UPDATE - Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence. #INDvNZ @Paytm

Bharat has been a prolific presence for Andhra in first-class cricket, and has racked up 4283 runs at 37.24 from 78 matches till date, with nine hundreds and a highest of 308. The 28-year-old had travelled to England with the team earlier this year as a backup to Saha, who had contracted covid-19 during IPL 2021 first leg and had just recovered ahead of the trip.