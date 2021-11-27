 user tracker image
    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin’s unusual follow-through prompts animated discussions with umpire

    Ravichandran Ashwin and Nitin Menon were seen in an animated discussion over the former's unusual follow-through

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:26 PM

    In a rather bizarre and unique follow-through, Ravichandran Ashwin was seen running sideways through the popping crease, obstructing umpire Nitin Menon’s view while approaching the non-striker. Animated discussions followed thereafter, with Menon, Ashwin and skipper Ajinkya Rahane involved.

    Ravichandran Ashwin unleashed another dimension to his bowling during Day 3 of the ongoing Kanpur Test. This time though, it wasn’t about the release, but of the follow-through.

    With Tom Latham and Kane Williamson at the crease, Ashwin operated from round the wicket with his run-up directed slightly sideways towards his left, as he followed through the popping crease in direction of the non-striker, while passing through umpire Nitin Menon's vision. As per the laws, the bowler was well within his rights with his follow-through, since he wasn’t stepping onto the danger area.

    However, it did appear to disturb the umpire’s view, as the bowler finished his action right in front of him, and was likely to obstruct the non-striker while completing a follow-through in case he’d go for a run. The sequence called for a discussion between the two, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane getting involved soon after. The umpire seemed to suggest that he wouldn't be able to make a decision in case of a close appeal. Ashwin however, persisted with the style of bowling, during which he also managed to beat the two batsmen on a few occasions.

    On-air commentators, Sunil Gavaskar and Simon Doull pointed out that the bowler coming in way of the non-striker could well mean that he could be stopped from doing so unless the latter agrees on changing his position. Earlier, Ashwin had a moment of misfortune when a loud leg-before appeal against Tom Latham was turned down, and the hosts didn’t review the call, only for the replays to show three reds on ball-tracking.

    Umesh Yadav trapped Williamson leg-before at the stroke of lunch, and the visitors stood at 197/2 in response to India’s first-innings score of 345, with Latham unbeaten on 82.

