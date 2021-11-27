IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Axar Patel bags fifth five-for in fourth Test to trigger New Zealand’s collapse

Umesh Yadav trapped Kane Williamson leg-before right at the stroke of lunch, leaving the visitors at 197/2. Axar Patel then ran through the New Zealand middle-order, getting rid of the experienced Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls in quick succession, before Tom Latham ran past one after a well-made 95. Ravindra Jadeja castled Rachin Ravindra before Axar rattled Tom Blundell and Tim Southee’s stumps to get to his fifth Test five-for, and eventually finished with 5/62 from 34 overs.