IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Axar Patel bags fifth five-for in fourth Test to trigger New Zealand’s collapse

Axar Patel extended a glorious start to his Test career, registering a five-for against New Zealand in the first innings of the Kanpur Test on Saturday, which was his fifth in just his fourth Test. The visitors collapsed from 197/1 to 296 all-out, handing India a first-innings lead of 49.
Tom Latham and Will Young began Day 3 with great control, to carry New Zealand’s overnight score of 129/0 past 150. Ravichandran Ashwin provided India the first breakthrough, having Young edge one through to KS Bharat, who pouched a sharp catch while substituting for the injured Wriddhiman Saha.
Umesh Yadav trapped Kane Williamson leg-before right at the stroke of lunch, leaving the visitors at 197/2. Axar Patel then ran through the New Zealand middle-order, getting rid of the experienced Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls in quick succession, before Tom Latham ran past one after a well-made 95. Ravindra Jadeja castled Rachin Ravindra before Axar rattled Tom Blundell and Tim Southee’s stumps to get to his fifth Test five-for, and eventually finished with 5/62 from 34 overs.
It was also his sixth consecutive four-wicket haul in the format. The all-rounder had bagged 27 wickets at 10.59 from three Tests in his debut series against England earlier this year.
New Zealand were eventually bundled out for 296, handing the hosts a 49-run first-innings lead. India lost Shubman Gill early in their second innings, who was castled by Kyle Jamieson, and were 14/1 at the close of day's play.
Axar Patel bowled Blundell. pic.twitter.com/7oG1TJH3AZ— Cricket Videos 🏏💗 🇮🇳 (@Alt_Sai_) November 27, 2021
Most wickets for India in 1st 4 Tests:— Bibekananda Sahu (@IamBibeka) November 27, 2021
36 - Narendra Hirwani
32* - Axar Patel
26 - R Ashwin
21 - Jasprit Bumrah
21 - Laxman Sivaramakrishan
21 - Srinivas Venkataraghavan#INDvNZ #AxarPatel #INDvsNZ
Axar Patel's consistency makes him more difficult for batsmen. He makes it looks simple but the line and length make the job really hard for batters. 5th test fifer in just 7th inning of his 4th test. Unbelievable !👏🏻 #AxarPatel #INDvsNZ #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/nwKizOR4U5— Nilesh Gadhavi 🇮🇳 (@NSGadhavi) November 27, 2021
Me Watching after Axar Patel Bowling today 😂#INDvsNZ | #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/sBIEjYQUKM— ABHISHEK BAMNAVAT 🇮🇳 (@Coverdrive01) November 27, 2021
Sack the Coach who Select Rachin Ravindra instead of Neil Wagner. 1 WC final loss, 3 T20 Loss, Sack Gary Stead— Silverwood (@Silverw55893472) November 27, 2021
Ravindra bowled Rachin, Ravindra is his father— aby (@ondriive) November 27, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.