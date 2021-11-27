IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Axar Patel bags fifth five-for in fourth Test to trigger New Zealand’s collapse

 user tracker image
    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:51 PM

    Axar Patel extended a glorious start to his Test career, registering a five-for against New Zealand in the first innings of the Kanpur Test on Saturday, which was his fifth in just his fourth Test. The visitors collapsed from 197/1 to 296 all-out, handing India a first-innings lead of 49.

    Tom Latham and Will Young began Day 3 with great control, to carry New Zealand’s overnight score of 129/0 past 150. Ravichandran Ashwin provided India the first breakthrough, having Young edge one through to KS Bharat, who pouched a sharp catch while substituting for the injured Wriddhiman Saha.

    Umesh Yadav trapped Kane Williamson leg-before right at the stroke of lunch, leaving the visitors at 197/2. Axar Patel then ran through the New Zealand middle-order, getting rid of the experienced Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls in quick succession, before Tom Latham ran past one after a well-made 95. Ravindra Jadeja castled Rachin Ravindra before Axar rattled Tom Blundell and Tim Southee’s stumps to get to his fifth Test five-for, and eventually finished with 5/62 from 34 overs. 

    It was also his sixth consecutive four-wicket haul in the format. The all-rounder had bagged 27 wickets at 10.59 from three Tests in his debut series against England earlier this year.

    New Zealand were eventually bundled out for 296, handing the hosts a 49-run first-innings lead. India lost Shubman Gill early in their second innings, who was castled by Kyle Jamieson, and were 14/1 at the close of day's play.

