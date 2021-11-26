WATCH | Rahul Chahar throws sunglasses after umpire denies LBW appeal

India A side is currently playing the three-match unofficial Test series against South Africa, with the first game being played in Bloemfontein. India skipper Priyank Panchal won the toss and invited the Proteas to bat first, and the hosts racked up 509/7 declared first up.

On the second day, Rahul Chahar was bowling to Proteas wicket-keeper batsman Queshile when the ball hit the pad. Chahar went for a confident appeal and thought Queshile was out but the on-field umpire thought otherwise. The leg-spinner threw his sunglasses in disgust, before being spoken to by the umpire. Replays suggested that the ball was missing the stumps.

South Africa A skipper led the way with Pieter Malan with 163, while Tony de Zorzi scored 117. Qeshile, Jason Smith and George Linde scored fifties. Chahar bowled a total of 28.3 overs in which he conceded 125 runs for a lone wicket. Meanwhile, Navdeep Saini and Arzan Nagwaswalla took two wickets each, while India's new pace sensation Umran Malik scalped one.

In reply, the Priyank Panchal-led side got off to a great start as opener Prithvi Shaw scored 48 off just 45 balls. Skipper Panchal missed his hundred by four runs, while Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 103. At the close of play on Day 3, India A were batting on 308/4 and are still trailing by 201 runs, with Baba Aparajith and wicketkeeper-batter Upendra Yadav at the crease. The start of fifth day's play has been delayed by rain.