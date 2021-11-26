RSA vs NED | South Africa’s international cricket schedule at risk as new Covid-19 variant prompts border closures

Today at 1:44 PM
South Africa are hosting Netherlands for a three-match ODI series, beginning Friday, and there is uncertainty over second and third match, as an emerging Coronavirus variant in the country has prompted strict travel restrictions. The first ODI will go ahead as per the original schedule.
A new variant of Coronavirus has been found in South Africa, and the scheduled Netherlands tour of South Africa is at risk with travel restictions being called for.
Meanwhile, Netherlands cricket team management will meet Cricket South Africa officials to decide the future of the white-ball series. The first ODI between the two teams will be played as per the original schedule in Centurion on Friday.
However, several Netherlands team members have raised their concerns as a few of them have English County contracts. The emergence of the new Covid variant, currently dubbed B.1.1.529, has prompted the UK to temporarily suspend flights from the nation, and other South African countries.
The fourth wave of the Covid-19 is expected to see a surge in the next few weeks, and currently, the India A team is in South Africa, playing the first four-day game in Bloemfontein, with two more games at the same venue to follow.
Later, from December 17, the India senior men’s team are due to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is in South Africa. The West Indies women will is scheduled to tour the country for three T20Is and five ODIs in January-February, in build-up to the 2022 Women's World Cup. The raising concerns regarding the new Coronavirus variant will be a big threat to the upcoming international cricket schedule of the men's and women's teams.
