RSA vs NED | South Africa first ODI called off by rain, rest of Netherlands tour in doubt

The first one-day international between South Africa and Netherlands on Friday, November 26 in Centurion has been abandoned due to persistent rain. The rest of the Netherlands tour is in great jeopardy after the rising concerns over the emergence of the new Coronavirus variant in South Africa.

The first ODI between South Africa and Netherlands in Centurion was abandoned after heavy rain during the match. Batting first, South Africa set a target of 278, after brilliant batting performances from Kyle Verreynne (95), Zubayr Hamza (56), and Andile Phehlukwayo (48*). In reply, Netherlands were 11 for no loss after two overs before the persistent rain forced the match officials to abandon the first ODI. The rest of the Netherland tour of South Africa is uncertain as the emergence of the new Coronavirus variant in the country has prompted strict travel restrictions. A joint statement from Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) stated that a decision on the future of the white-ball series would be made soon. "Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) are aware of news reports doing the rounds regarding the Netherlands tour to South Africa being cancelled or postponed," the statement read. "Both boards can confirm that following updated information, it is highly unlikely that the visiting team will be able to fly out of South Africa over the weekend."