 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Shreyas Iyer gets to hundred on Test debut

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian to register a Test hundred on debut

    | Twitter

    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Shreyas Iyer gets to hundred on Test debut

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:39 AM

    Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian cricketer to register a hundred on Test debut when he achieved the milestone on the second day of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. The middle-order batsman took just 21 balls to race to the mark from his overnight score of 75*.

    Much like he did during the final session on Day 1, Shreyas Iyer showed great positivity on the second morning of the Kanpur Test striking a four with a flick off the first ball he faced from Kyle Jamieson, before gliding it with another glide behind point three balls later. 

    Ravindra Jadeja was castled by Tim Southee without adding to his overnight score of 50 in the next over. That, however, didn't deter Iyer, who carried on with another three fours off Jamieson, before a brace off the same bowler with a gentle dab towards the point region got him to a maiden Test hundred.

    Iyer became the 16th Indian to achieve the milestone on his Test debut, and the second from the country to do so against New Zealand, after AG Kripal Singh (Hyderabad, 1955) and Surinder Amarnath (Auckland, 1976).

    It was the second occasion of a Test debutant scoring a hundred in Kanpur after the legendary Gundappa Viswanath did so against Australia in November 1969.

    Iyer was eventually dismissed by Tim Southee for 105, and India was 310/7 at the time of writing, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel at the crease.

    Iyer has arrived

    Meanwhile, fans be like 

    The celebration!

    Fans loved it!

    Agree?

    Top class!

    Making us proud 

    Yesss!!!

    What a moment!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down