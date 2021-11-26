IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Shreyas Iyer gets to hundred on Test debut

Today at 10:39 AM
Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian cricketer to register a hundred on Test debut when he achieved the milestone on the second day of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. The middle-order batsman took just 21 balls to race to the mark from his overnight score of 75*.
Much like he did during the final session on Day 1, Shreyas Iyer showed great positivity on the second morning of the Kanpur Test striking a four with a flick off the first ball he faced from Kyle Jamieson, before gliding it with another glide behind point three balls later.
Ravindra Jadeja was castled by Tim Southee without adding to his overnight score of 50 in the next over. That, however, didn't deter Iyer, who carried on with another three fours off Jamieson, before a brace off the same bowler with a gentle dab towards the point region got him to a maiden Test hundred.
Iyer became the 16th Indian to achieve the milestone on his Test debut, and the second from the country to do so against New Zealand, after AG Kripal Singh (Hyderabad, 1955) and Surinder Amarnath (Auckland, 1976).
It was the second occasion of a Test debutant scoring a hundred in Kanpur after the legendary Gundappa Viswanath did so against Australia in November 1969.
Iyer was eventually dismissed by Tim Southee for 105, and India was 310/7 at the time of writing, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel at the crease.
Iyer has arrived
𝗗𝗲𝗯𝘂𝗧𝗼𝗻 💯.— ``HussainFaisal`` (@Hussain49200878) November 26, 2021
10th Indian 🇮🇳 to score a century 💯 on Test Debut At home.
The Name is 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬 𝐈𝐲𝐞𝐫.
Unforgettable Test debut for @ShreyasIyer15.#ShreyasIyer | #iyer | #INDvNZ | #IndiaVsNewZealand | #DebutTeat |#Century | #KanpurTest | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/eM1G77Nx1T
Meanwhile, fans be like
Welcome to kanpur😂😂😂 #INDvsNZTestSeries#INDvsNZ— Nirmal Kumar Jha🇮🇳.Mask up😷Take your vaccine💉 (@NirmalK63245396) November 25, 2021
#ShreyasIyer #BCCI #KanpurTest pic.twitter.com/QX1EAsjEVz
The celebration!
Shreyas Iyer is the 16th indian to score a century on debut. Well composed innings when india were in a bit of trouble. Happy for him.💯 #INDvsNZpic.twitter.com/H8YNzQ9NPF— Ryan (@ryandesa_07) November 26, 2021
Fans loved it!
Congratulations #ShreyasIyer for a terrific century on debut 👏👏👏 #INDvNZ— Ashish Sharma (@ashish0712) November 26, 2021
Agree?
What a player!!— Srivatsava Sai (@srivatsava_sai) November 26, 2021
Sheryas Iyer is slowly cementing his place in the current Indian test team#INDvNZ #ShreyasIyer
Top class!
Shreyas Iyer's Hundred:-— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 26, 2021
•First 50 - 94 balls.
•Next 50 - 63 balls.
In Next 50, He scored 40 runs from boundery. - The Innings from full package single, doubles and 4s and 6s. Brilliant, Shreyas Iyer. pic.twitter.com/OEoVcxGOtj
Making us proud
Take a bow #ShreyasIyer— Debojit Nath (@Deb22dn) November 26, 2021
Yesss!!!
what a knock, debut century is always special in test cricket#ShreyasIyer— imradhish (@RadhishBabu) November 26, 2021
What a moment!
Dear @ShreyasIyer15 Good morning everyone one☕— ishan Gupta (@ishan88096) November 26, 2021
Many congratulations to Shreyas Iyer for scoring 100 in his first Test cricket career.
Thank you 🙏
