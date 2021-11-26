IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Ajaz Patel cleans up Ravichandran Ashwin with a peach

Ajaz looped one from round the wicket angling into Ashwin, who tried to make room to loft it over cover. However, the ball pitched and spun sharply to miss the outside edge and rattle the stumps, sending the all-rounder packing for a 56-ball 38. Ajaz trapped Ishant Sharma leg-before on the first ball of his very next over to limit India to 345 in their first innings.