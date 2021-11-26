IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Ajaz Patel cleans up Ravichandran Ashwin with a peach

Today at 1:15 PM
After pacers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson accounted for the first eight wickets in India’s first innings of the Kanpur Test, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel weaved his magic, castling Ravichandran Ashwin with a beauty. He trapped Ishant Sharma leg-before soon after, to end India’s innings at 345.
It took a staggering 109.2 overs for a wicket to come off spin-bowling in the ongoing first India-New Zealand Test in Kanpur. Ajaz Patel produced a magical ball to Ravichandran Ashwin, which turned sharply from well outside the leg-stump to hit the top of middle and leg.
Ajaz looped one from round the wicket angling into Ashwin, who tried to make room to loft it over cover. However, the ball pitched and spun sharply to miss the outside edge and rattle the stumps, sending the all-rounder packing for a 56-ball 38. Ajaz trapped Ishant Sharma leg-before on the first ball of his very next over to limit India to 345 in their first innings.
The major highlight of India’s first innings was Shreyas Iyer, who became the 16th cricketer from the country to register a hundred on Test debut. Tim Southee bagged 5/69 for the Blackcaps, while Kyle Jamieson returned 3/91.
Ajaz patel showed a glimpse of what will happen today.— hrithik (@hrithik71173107) November 26, 2021
Ravindra and Patel from New Zealand bowled to Ravindra and Patel from India in this Test match.#INDvsNZ #INDvNZ #INDvsNZTestSeries #AjazPatel #RavindraJadeja #TestCricket— 𝗔𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝘂𝗸𝗹𝗮 (@AmanShuklaBAZ) November 26, 2021
India have been bowled out for 345 after opting to bat— jennifer (@jennife74834570) November 26, 2021
Ajaz Patel grabs both remaining wickets in quick time after lunch, trapping Ishant LBW not long after getting rid of Ashwin
Batting also ashwin has scored a test Century in last two years but kohli hasn't even Rahane who you are saying is Rahane is ashwin now but he has scored a Century where kohli dosnt— ~𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐚™💫𝐓𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐜😈 (@RealHydra49) November 26, 2021
India in their first Innings was bowled out for 345— jennifer (@jennife74834570) November 26, 2021
5 Wickets for Tim Southee, Jamieson with 3 scalps, and Ejaz Patel Picked up 2 Wickets
Ashwin's batting has improved a lot in the last one year, giving extra depth as well in the lower order. He is looking quite comfortable in the middle.— Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) November 26, 2021
Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar in Kanpur #CricketTwitter #India #Ashwin #Jadeja #Axarpatel #NewZealand #Testdebut #Saha #iyer pic.twitter.com/EWsXanWRpC— Orange Fandom 🌞 (@Sunrisers_Hyd) November 26, 2021
