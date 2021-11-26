 user tracker image
    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Ajaz Patel cleans up Ravichandran Ashwin with a peach

    Ajaz Patel took the last two wickets to limit India to 345 in their first innings

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:15 PM

    After pacers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson accounted for the first eight wickets in India’s first innings of the Kanpur Test, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel weaved his magic, castling Ravichandran Ashwin with a beauty. He trapped Ishant Sharma leg-before soon after, to end India’s innings at 345.

    It took a staggering 109.2 overs for a wicket to come off spin-bowling in the ongoing first India-New Zealand Test in Kanpur. Ajaz Patel produced a magical ball to Ravichandran Ashwin, which turned sharply from well outside the leg-stump to hit the top of middle and leg.

    Ajaz looped one from round the wicket angling into Ashwin, who tried to make room to loft it over cover. However, the ball pitched and spun sharply to miss the outside edge and rattle the stumps, sending the all-rounder packing for a 56-ball 38. Ajaz trapped Ishant Sharma leg-before on the first ball of his very next over to limit India to 345 in their first innings.

    The major highlight of India’s first innings was Shreyas Iyer, who became the 16th cricketer from the country to register a hundred on Test debut. Tim Southee bagged 5/69 for the Blackcaps, while Kyle Jamieson returned 3/91.

