IND vs NZ | It was like fairytale to receive Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar, says Shreyas Iyer

After scoring a brilliant century on his debut Test match against New Zealand on Friday in Kanpur, Shreyas Iyer has stated that he did not expect to receive the Test cap from legendary Sunil Gavaskar. The middle-order batsman took just 21 balls to race to the mark from his overnight score of 75*.

India have locked horns with New Zealand and scored a first-innings total of 345 after brilliant batting performances from Shubhman Gill (52), debutant Shreyas Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja. India finished at a comfortable position on Day 1 as they posted a total of 258/4, and resumed the batting innings on Day 2 with Iyer and Jadeja at the crease.

In the third over on Day 2, Ravindra Jadeja was castled by Tim Southee without adding to his overnight score of 50. However, that did not deter Iyer, and the middle-order batsman took just 21 balls on the second day to reach his maiden Test hundred. Iyer (105) also became the 16th Indian cricketer to register a hundred on Test debut during his 171-ball stay at the crease.

Meanwhile, Iyer stated that it was like a fairytale for him to get the cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. The right-hand batsman further revealed that Gavaskar had advised him to focus on the present.

"It was like a fairytale to get the cap from Sunil sir. I obviously thought Rahul sir would have given me the cap and both are legends of the game and either would have been happy”, Iyer told media persons after scoring his maiden Test century.

"Sunil Gavaskar sir, when he gave me the cap, made an important point. You don't have to think about the past and you don't have to think about future. All you have to think about is present and focus on the next ball. That's what I have been doing," he added.

The 26-year-old further added that his aim is to concentrate on the present day, and keep away worrying about the future.

"My aim is to think about today and not think about what's going to happen in next game because if I think about that I won't be in present and won't be able to perform on a given day. Whatever happens, happens for the best, and I will take it in my stride," the Mumbai man said.

Iyer also revealed that he could not get a good sleep last night thinking about his maiden Test hundred. He was unbeaten on 75 at stumps on Day 1

"It's a great feeling and how everything panned out, I was happy but not satisfied for the manner I got out," Iyer said.

"I was really happy with the way everything went right from day one. Couldn't get a good sleep last night. Especially when you are batting overnight, I thought I batted really well yesterday but had to still focus again today," Iyer said after the end of the second day's play.

New Zealand are 129-0 at stumps on Day 2, after a brilliant fifties from openers Tom Latham and Will Young.