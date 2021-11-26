A bilateral India-Pakistan series in Dubai will be great for the sport, says Mohammad Amir

Today at 2:23 PM
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has said that if a series between India and Pakistan is played in Dubai, it will be great for the sport. Amir further added that the governments and the cricket boards of both countries need to come together and discuss their issues to make the series possible.
India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012-13, where the T20I series ended in 1-1 draw, while Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1. Since then, both teams have faced each other only in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups. India and Pakistan haven’t played a bilateral series after 2013, due to the political tensions between the two countries.
India's last tour to Pakistan dates back to the 2008 Asia Cup, in which they'd lost to Sri Lanka in the final.
Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir stated that the bilateral series between India and Pakistan can be played only if the governments and the cricket boards of both countries have a proper communication and look for a solution.
“Until the governments from the two countries do not sit down to discuss their problems, till then the third parties cannot do anything. It also depends on the cricket boards of both the nations and what their thought process is. If all parties agree, and if there is a bilateral series between India and Pakistan in Dubai, it will be great for the sport,” Amir, who is representing the Bangla Tigers in the ongoing T10 League in UAE, said while addressing a virtual media meet UAE on Thursday.
The 29-year-old further added that the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics is an exciting prospect.
“Look, cricket is going to be a world-wide game now. After football, cricket is the most followed game, specially in Asia. It's going to be very exciting if this happens,” Amir said.
