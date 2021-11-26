A bilateral India-Pakistan series in Dubai will be great for the sport, says Mohammad Amir

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012-13, where the T20I series ended in 1-1 draw, while Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1. Since then, both teams have faced each other only in ICC tournaments and Asia Cup s. India and Pakistan haven’t played a bilateral series after 2013, due to the political tensions between the two countries.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir stated that the bilateral series between India and Pakistan can be played only if the governments and the cricket boards of both countries have a proper communication and look for a solution.

“Until the governments from the two countries do not sit down to discuss their problems, till then the third parties cannot do anything. It also depends on the cricket boards of both the nations and what their thought process is. If all parties agree, and if there is a bilateral series between India and Pakistan in Dubai, it will be great for the sport,” Amir, who is representing the Bangla Tigers in the ongoing T10 League in UAE, said while addressing a virtual media meet UAE on Thursday.