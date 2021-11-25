SL vs WI | Twitter reacts to Jason Holder getting perplexed after his dismissal

Today at 3:09 PM
Sri Lanka’s Ramesh Mendis bowled a brilliant delivery to dismiss West Indies’ Jason Holder in the second innings, and the West Indian was seen baffled for a few moments after his wicket. Sri Lanka won the first Test match against West Indies by 187 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Sri Lanka won the toss and scored 386 in the first innings, and West Indies replied with 230 runs by conceding a 156-run lead. Sri Lanka then declared its second innings early after scoring 194 runs.
In reply, West Indies’ second-innings started to collapse when offspinner Ramesh Mendis dismissed West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite without scoring in the fourth over. The visitors soon plummeted to 16/4 after brilliant bowling performances from Mendis and Lasith Embuldeniya.
It was during the 12th over, Mendis trapped Kyle Mayers for lbw, and the off-spinner went on to dismiss Jason Holder in the very next ball. Holder was expecting the ball to turn into him on the next delivery but it tossed up and turned in towards the off stumps and clinched the wicket of the West Indian. Holder was seen baffled and remained at the crease for a few moments.
November 25, 2021
