Reports | KL Rahul to lead the Lucknow franchise in the IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 will be preceded by mega auctions, as the two new franchises - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - have been added to the competition. The new auction rules suggest that the teams can retain only four players, and the new teams are yet to be allowed to draft players. The Lucknow-based team was bought by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG group on 7090 crores, and the Ahmedabad-based was bought by CVC Capitals for 5625 crores. The two teams have reportedly started to approach the players.