IND vs NZ | Wasim Jaffer and Zaheer Khan indulge in hilarious Twitter banter over Rohit Sharma’s toss wins

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan and Test opener Wasim Jaffer engaged in funny Twitter banter over Rohit Sharma's back-to-back toss wins in recent T20I series against New Zealand. Commenting on the 'rarity', the two cricketers highlighted their own exploits from respective secondary disciplines.

India registered a thumping 3-0 T20I series win over New Zealand last week, which was their second straight sweep against the Blackcaps after having triumped 5-0 in an away series in 2020. One of the highlighting aspects was that of coin tosses, with Rohit Sharma winning each of them, much in contrast to former T20I skipper Virat Kohli's misfortune.

Zaheer Khan pointed Rohit's toss success on Twitter, wondering if the coins had secret chips.

“Still can't believe India won three out of three tosses in the recent series. Did the coins have a secret chip, just like the currency notes? Just kidding, can you recall more such rare moments? PS: Only Cricketers can reply,” Khan tweeted.

Pointing out the rarity, Jaffer replied to the tweet by sharing a screenshot of his bowling figures from the 2002 Antigue Test against the West Indies, the only Test in which he bowled and returned with better bowling figures than Zaheer.

“Yes winning 3 tosses in a row is rare but not as rare as Wasim Jaffer having better bowling figures than Zaheer Khan” - the current Odisha coach tweeted.

Zaheer fired back with a screenshot of the following Test in Jamaica, in which he had outscored the fellow Mumbaikar.

“Equally rare is Zaheer Khan outscoring Wasim Jaffer in not one but both innings of a test match!,” the former left-armer replied.

Both former cricketers after retiring from the sport have taken the coaching role. While Jaffer is serving as the chief coach of the Odisha cricket team, Khan is associated with Mumbai Indians in the IPL, where he is the director of cricket operations.