    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Kyle Jamieson castles Shubman Gill with a peach

    Kyle Jamieson celebrates after shattering Shubman Gill's stumps

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:01 PM

    Kyle Jamieson has extended his brilliance against India in Tests, having removed both openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test in Kanpur. The second of those was a fast-bowler’s delight, as it sneaked through the gap between Gill’s bat and pad to rattle the stumps.

    Kyle Jamieson, who’d starred in his debut Test series against India last year and later at the World Test Championship 2021 final, has once again weaved his magic on the opening day of the Kanpur Test, having sent back openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill.

    The tall right-arm quick had Agarwal caught behind for 13 in his opening spell after Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat, before sending Gill packing in the first over post-lunch. Jamieson set Gill up with two back-of-a-length balls first up, before dishing out a fuller one seaming in, which took the inside edge and sneaked through to make a mess of stumps.

    Gill walked back for 52, after having survived a couple of close leg-before shouts earlier in the day. His dismissal was identical to those off James Anderson during the home series against England earlier this year.

    India were 109/3 at the time of writing with debutant Shreyas Iyer and Rahane at the crease.

