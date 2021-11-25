IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Kyle Jamieson castles Shubman Gill with a peach

Today at 1:01 PM
Kyle Jamieson has extended his brilliance against India in Tests, having removed both openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test in Kanpur. The second of those was a fast-bowler’s delight, as it sneaked through the gap between Gill’s bat and pad to rattle the stumps.
Kyle Jamieson, who’d starred in his debut Test series against India last year and later at the World Test Championship 2021 final, has once again weaved his magic on the opening day of the Kanpur Test, having sent back openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill.
The tall right-arm quick had Agarwal caught behind for 13 in his opening spell after Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat, before sending Gill packing in the first over post-lunch. Jamieson set Gill up with two back-of-a-length balls first up, before dishing out a fuller one seaming in, which took the inside edge and sneaked through to make a mess of stumps.
Gill walked back for 52, after having survived a couple of close leg-before shouts earlier in the day. His dismissal was identical to those off James Anderson during the home series against England earlier this year.
India were 109/3 at the time of writing with debutant Shreyas Iyer and Rahane at the crease.
See this
November 25, 2021
Kyle's on a roll
We Indians just can’t play #KyleJamieson can we?#INDvNZ— Amit Singh #GetVaccinatedAndMaskUp (@i__AmitSingh) November 25, 2021
True
Good to see Kyle Jamieson taking over the role of Trent Boult AND Neil Wagner.— Craig Gunn (@craiggunn) November 25, 2021
Made for test format ?!
Gotta admire Kyle Jamieson .— Dhruv Raj (@being_ingenious) November 25, 2021
This tall lad has everything needed for being the best Red Ball bowler and I bet he would end his career with massive records and on peak of Red Ball format .
LOL
If Kyle Jamieson can't get his balls up, what hope do us mere mortals have?— Sank (@CricketIsSimple) November 25, 2021
Now, who did this?
Kyle Jamieson just got compared to #Rocky movie villain Ivan Drago. #INDvNZ #NZvsIND— Devarchit (@Devarchit) November 25, 2021
Kyle has been unplayable
But both the wickets have gone to pacer, that unplayable bowler for Indians, from New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson.— Balakrishnan K (@mylaibalki) November 25, 2021
What do you think?
Kyle Jamieson is the NEXT BIG THING in test cricket. #INDvNZ #IND #NZ— Cricket Blog (@CricketBlog38) November 25, 2021
Agree?
Not happy with the way @ShubmanGill got out there. This was not that much about Kyle Jamieson or the ball he bowled. Its just poor batting technique. #TestCricket— The Pensive Virgo (@ThePensiveVirgo) November 25, 2021
